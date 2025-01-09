Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon and Emily Jashinsky, Washington correspondent for Unherd and host of the Youtube show “Undercurrents,” discuss today’s memorial service for Jimmy Carter at Washington’s National Cathedral.
"Jimmy Carter did not want Hail to the Chief played when he became president. Finally, he was told it's what people expect," Cannon said. "Eventually he gave into that, this week Hail to the Chief was played plenty of times, any time his body was moved. It's a reminder that these presidents don't just belong to themselves anymore, they belong to us and to history. I'm wondering if this has sunk into Trump."
In the second segment, starting around minute 10, a conversation about Meta’s announcement that they plan to end third-party fact-checking on its social media platforms. Is this good for journalism and what does it mean for what has come to be known as the "fact-checking industry"?
"This is the third straight day Andy has had us talking about this, he obviously thinks it is a very important story," Cannon quipped.
"Facebook should be held accountable in some way, they are being sued and we'll see what happens," Andrew Walworth said. "I think it's an interesting question, what happens to fact-checking writ large in the wake of this? It's a big financial and public relations hit for them."
Next, starting around minute 21, they discuss Donald Trump’s meeting Wednesday with senators about the best way to approach putting his agenda through Congress. House Republicans want to roll everything into one massive bill, but Senate Republicans want a bill tackling the border and energy first, followed by a second on tax policies.
After that, around minute 27, talking about the push to get workers to return to the office full-time. Younger people have gotten used to working remotely, is that reasonable?
Finally, beginning around minute 33, RCP national correspondent Susan Crabtree and Andrew Walworth discuss her new piece about how California governor Gavin Newsom and President-Elect Donald Trump have engaged over the Los Angeles wildfires: Wildfires Put Spotlight on CA Water Policies, Inept Preparation
Don’t miss a single episode of the RealClearPolitics weeknight radio show – subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.