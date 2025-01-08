Sen. Ron Johnson: Taxpayer Is Getting Hosed By The Military-Industrial Complex

CHARLIE KIRK: Senator, first, I want to talk about some news within the United States Senate. Are you of the opinion that we should have one major omnibus bill or two separate spending bills?



SEN. RON JOHNSON: I'll go with whatever works. I personally think it'd be easier to get the border funding passed because I think the tax bill, settling on—I think the major sticking point is going to be what spending level we are going to agree to within the conference, we've got big spenders in our conference as well. I don't think anybody voted for President Trump to maintain Biden's spending levels. I want to talk a little bit about that, but I think the easiest thing to do would be two packages, quite honestly, so we can get that border funding right away before the news media starts talking about what it looks like to deport somebody. That could have a few individuals waver on their support for that.



So I'd rather get the border funding done and then take our time. Part of the tax thing—I'd really like to simplify and rationalize our tax code. The primary goal is to prevent a massive automatic tax increase from occurring in 2026. I mean, that ought to be incentive enough, but as long as we're doing that, if we can simplify and rationalize the tax code, that’d be a good thing.



But we must agree on dramatically lower spending levels than what we’re spending right now. This is absurd, that we haven't returned to some pre-pandemic baseline. In 2019, we spent $4.4 trillion. Then we had the spending spree, you know, during 2020 -- $6.6 trillion. Over the last five years, we’ve averaged $6.5 trillion. We've never returned to pre-pandemic baseline, which is absurd. It's ridiculous. It's just not justified.



...



My concern is we're not going to have enough Republicans that are willing to do it either. Again, it's so easy to just say, "Oh, well, that's what we spent last year, and boy, if we don’t spend at least that amount, we're going to be accused of starving women and children."



So I’m trying to make the case. I’m trying to actually tell the American public these are the numbers because I think we have a general sense that the federal government is totally out of control, but nobody knows specifics. That’s why I’m saying $4.4 trillion in 2019—last five years now $6.5 trillion.



Charlie, that's absurd. It’s like a family who makes $100,000, right? Or spends $100,000. They have an illness, and all of a sudden, they have $50,000 worth of medical bills, so they spend $150,000. That individual gets cured, but they keep going—they continue to spend $150,000 and borrow the money to do it. I mean, nobody would do that. That’s exactly what the federal government’s doing.



I’ve come up with a couple of different options. For example, if you go back to 1998—that’s the last year we had a surplus since 1969—this was Bill Clinton’s spending. You take Social Security and Medicare off the table, plug those in at Biden's 2025 numbers and interest, but inflate all of Bill Clinton’s spending to account for population growth and inflation. We’d be spending $5.5 trillion, and we’d have a balanced budget.



Does anybody argue that Bill Clinton spent enough money on all this other crap? If you go back to Obama’s 2014 numbers and do the same thing, that’d be $6.2 trillion. Even if you use 2019 and inflate it again based on population and inflation, you'd be about 6.5 trillion, which is $800 billion less than what Biden says he's going to spend right now.



So why would we lock into Biden numbers and be arguing over saving $100 billion or so? I mean, it's so inadequate. We need to dramatically lower the baseline spending level back to what it was prior to the pandemic.



CHARLIE KIRK: Where can we find some agreement in the Republican conference on where to cut? Is there any appetite to cut some of the Pentagon budget?



SEN. RON JOHNSON: Certainly on my part. I think we need to really take a look at where we spend our money. We've got these massive, you know, platforms that can be taken out with asymmetric warfare. We’ve got these Abrams tanks. They have to run out of their holes in Ukraine, fire a couple of shots, and run right back because they’re vulnerable to drones.



Again, the Pentagon is not keeping up with modern warfare. They’re coddling the military-industrial complex. Take 155-millimeter shells—this is a prime example. Russia produces about 4.5 million of them at about $600 apiece. The West can only produce about 2 million shells, and we get charged $6,000–8,000 euros in Europe. That’s how we’re getting hosed by the military-industrial complex.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson talks about the prospects of passing spending cuts, particularly in the military, during an interview ith Charlie Kirk: