Megyn Kelly Scorches LA Fire Chief For Focus On Diversity: "Can You Fight The F*cking Fires, Madam?"

MEGYN KELLY: As if all of this is not enough, it turns out that in recent years, LA's fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity. Diversity is at least among the top priorities for the department. Her name is Kristin Crowley. She's been Fire Chief since 2022 and in an interview shortly after she was elevated to this position, she talked about being super inspired to make the fire department more diverse… Who gives a sh*t if the fire chief is gay? I'm sorry, who gives a flying fig about who she likes to sleep with? Can you fight the f*cking fires, madam? that's the relevant question. We don't care about your lady parts, and we don't care who you want having access to them. Can you fight fires? Can you make sure there's water in the fire hydrants?



When you realize in Ventura County, this is a massive problem. When you realize that California is going through a drought where they haven't had rain in weeks and months – I don't care who turns you on. And you know why they have only 100 women in a squad of 3300? Because women tend to be smaller and not as strong, and unless you lower the requirements to become a firefighter, most women can't pass the test. Trust me when I tell you that someone my size cannot run into a building and rescue someone even Doug's size, nevermind an Arnold Schwarzenegger who actually happens to live in LA or California at least. This is an absurdity. This is just like the Secret Service and what happened with Trump. We needed all these women in there who weren't even tall enough to protect the 6’3” President.

Megyn Kelly begins her SiriusXM program by discussing the horrific wildfires throughout Los Angeles, the lack of preparation by government leaders, how the LA fire chief was focusing on DEI and identity, and more.Watch NBC Los Angeles' profile on the LGBTQ fire chief: