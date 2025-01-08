Back to Videos

Listen Live: Elon Musk and Mark Penn Discuss Future Of Technology, AI, Politics & More

Posted By RCP Video
On Date January 8, 2025
X: Tonight at 10:30 PM ET // 7:30 PM PT
Elon Musk and Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn engage in a freewheeling live Q&A on 'X.'

Innovation, AI, technology – and so much more. Nothing is off limits. CHECK X tonight – you won’t want to miss out.



