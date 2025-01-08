Cernovich: Democrat Supermajorities Are Destroying The Great State Of California

MIKE CERNOVICH: This is a traumatic thing, right? People say don't politicize it and I understand that. Those people who love America, I love them and I truly feel for them, OK?



The writers and the Hollywood people who live in the Palisades and have profited off of the corruption in California, 70/30 Democrats. They didn't want to recall Newsom. They voted for Kamala Harris. Imagine if they had gotten their way. They support Karen Bass, the Kennedy family, and city council members in Santa Monica, they did this.



And we're just supposed to pretend like they didn't, and we're just supposed to say, "Oh, I don't want to, I don't want to bring up the fact that this is a Democrat supermajority. Let's just kumbaya and pretend like they didn't do it, didn't vote for it." They did. So I don't want to see people like Marie Shriver showing her face, saying anything.



I want to see people saying, "What are you talking about? You voted for this?" They say, "Well, we didn't vote for fires."



OK, but you voted for Karen Bass instead of Caruso. You voted for people who can't keep water in fire hydrants. You come to California, we had record record floods. The water just poured right into the ocean. No way to capture it. They were going to build all this Green New Deal stuff. They didn't do that. They couldn't build basins.



So this is what Democrats supermajority gets us. That's the case that I'm making for a federal takeover of California. I know that Trump is being a little cheeky when he talks about Canada being the 51st state, and I think the reaction that Pierre the Apple eater and others have is amusing, but California is a state. Under the Constitution, there's a case to be made that the federal government needs to come in to enforce the civil rights of the people to act in a "reconstruction" kind of manner.



I want the Trump administration, and I'm a citizen and resident of California, I want the Trump administration to exercise its constitutional power to come in and fix all the election fraud. They have this authority. They have this authority under the 14th Amendment, Section 5.



They have the authority to enforce the rights, the civil rights of me, the citizen, which is being deprived by the state government in California, where people can't trust the elections, where somehow these Orange County Republican areas all went Democrat, even though everywhere else was training for Trump, but somehow Michelle Steele lost her election -- even though, you know, she didn't run a good race, and I said that to their faces and they wouldn't listen to me, so I don't know what to tell you. Scott Ball lost his. I don't know.



So I am unironically -- this isn't me being cheeky. When I'm talking about Canada being a state, I'm goofing off because I know it annoys the Canadians -- I'm not joking.



I want the federal government under Trump to come in and clean the state up and they have the constitutional authority to do so.

Filmmaker, author, and California resident Mike Cenrnovich calls on the Trump administration to perform an "reconstruction" of California, during an appearance Wednesday on Bannon's "War Room."