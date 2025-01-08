Ana Marie Cox: Democrats "Aren't Doing Themselves Any Favors" By Defending Biden, They're Looking To The Past

Political commentator and podcast host Ana Marie Cox tells NewsNation's 'On Balance' that Democrats "aren't doing themselves any favors" by defending Biden.
LELAND VITTERT, NEWSNATION: Thank you for being with us. I'm trying to figure out the cognitive disassociation here because the whole threat to democracy line, it didn't work in 2024 for Democrats. I'm trying to figure out why sort of the Democratic zeitgeist is still beating the same drum.
ANA MARIE COX: I think we have to draw a distinction between your commentators on MSNBC and who the activists might be and who the voters might be. That's kind of three different groups, right? If you want to get your activists and media excited, you can talk about the threat to democracy.
I personally think that Trump is a threat to democracy, but that's not what's going to move a lot of people. We saw that, right? And so it can be true that something is really bad and scary and also true that that's not what voters want to hear.
And that's not what necessarily is the best argument to make right now. I personally think that Democrats are not doing themselves any favors by gathering around Biden at this point, by defending him or arguing in favor of things like Hunter Barth. I'm having a little trouble.
But Hunter Biden's pardon, right? I'm actually personally, I don't think he should have pardoned Hunter. But I also think that to support Biden is a mistake right now because it sort of is just looking to the past, right?
Like, wouldn't it be better for everyone to look forward? And if you're going to pick a fight with Trump, then pick a fight with Trump over something that he's doing rather than, like, help the old guy out the door.