"Unknowns" Host Charlie Stone Interviews Ford Fisher and Jon Long About January 6th Documentary 'Fight Like Hell'

In this conversation, Unknown's host Charlie Stone interviews Jon Long and Ford Fischer, the creators of the documentary 'Fight Like Hell,' which chronicles the events leading up to and including January 6, 2021. The documentary features never-before-seen footage and attempts to cover J6 without bias. The filmmakers discuss their experiences documenting the political climate, the motivations of the people involved, and the legal and political implications of the Capitol riot. Long and Ford contend that while other media may sensationalize J6 to sate the appetites of their viewers, they commend observational journalism--without political commentary--to fully understand the complex nature of January 6th, 2021.
