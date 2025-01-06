Kornacki: Trump Won One-Third Of The Non-White Vote In 2024, The Most Ever For A Republican

STEVE KORNACKI: We're talking about shifts from 2020 to 2024, and this is by race and ethnicity. Among white voters, Trump won double digits both times. He actually lost a little ground among white voters in 2024. White voters are a little bit more than two-thirds of the overall electorate, just around 70%. And Trump wins that group, but actually loses a couple of points.



Black voters -- there was a lot of talk about this during the campaign, there were polls that showed this is a constituency that, for 60 years, has been a core Democratic constituency. Since 1964, there is no Republican who has hit even 20% of the Black vote in a presidential election.



Now, there was polling this year suggesting Trump was making up some ground there. The exit poll shows very little. You can see a shift from 75 to 73. In the exit poll, a bit of a gender gap developed among African Americans. Among men, Trump actually got 20% of the Black male vote, according to the exit polls -- much lower with Black women.



The other thing worth noting is that in these exit polls, if white voters are nearly 70% of the electorate, Black voters make up just over 10%. So, even with something as massive as an exit poll, there’s a little more room for estimates with groups that are 10–12% of the electorate compared to a group that’s 70%. There’s a little more room for that number to be an estimate rather than an exact, precise figure.



I say that because precinct analysis in some largely, overwhelmingly Black precincts in various states shows a little more movement. Now, I’m not talking about 20–30 points, but there is a slight movement visible. In the exit polls, I suspect it was a little more than reported, but I don’t think it was massive. The takeaway going forward is that we might be seeing the outlines of increased Republican support among men. A gender gap may be emerging among Black voters as something to watch for in the future.



Now go to Hispanic voters. The numbers speak for themselves. Look at that—from a 33-point win for Joe Biden among Hispanic voters to just five points in the exit poll. Polling throughout the year had suggested Trump was putting up historically high numbers for a Republican among Hispanic voters. The number Trump landed at here is the highest recorded in an exit poll for a Republican with Hispanic voters.



George W. Bush, in 2004, came very close to Trump’s number. However, in 2004, the Hispanic population as a share of the electorate was much lower than it is now. In 2004, the exit poll said Bush got 44% of the Hispanic vote. That figure was a rougher estimate, as the Hispanic population has grown significantly and is now almost four times larger as a share of the electorate.



The movement is massive. In a moment, I’ll take you through some counties where you can see this most dramatically. Among Asian Americans, Biden’s victory margin fell from 27 points to 15 points. If you go back to 2016, the margin for Democrats among Asian Americans was over 40 points.



This reflects a Trump-era decline in Democratic support from Asian Americans. The Asian American population is growing—not at the same rate as the Hispanic population—but it is increasing.



Put this all together, and about one-third of the nonwhite vote was won by Donald Trump. And as a share of Trump’s overall coalition nationally, there has never been a Republican presidential candidate whose coalition had as high a concentration of nonwhite voters as Trump’s in 2024.



This is a very significant shift for this year, but it’s also part of a trend, especially among Hispanics and Asian Americans, we started seeing in 2020. One takeaway from 2020 was that Trump was doing better among Hispanic voters. The implications of this for the future are significant. Many Democrats see Trump’s victory as relatively close -- but Harris was competitive in three Midwestern states, and a win there could have flipped the election. The popular vote margin is under 1.5 points. Not that bad, big picture, Democrats say.



However, some Democrats are deeply concerned because they fear these trends will worsen going forward. If these trends continue, a combination of a rising nonwhite population, particularly among Hispanics and Asian Americans, coupled with more drift away from Democrats and toward Republicans, could alter the political landscape significantly. It almost did this year.



Among Latinos, you can see a gender gap emerging. In 2020, both Hispanic men and women favored Biden by more than 20 points. There was a gender gap then, but now, Trump cut his deficit among Hispanic women by more than half, from 39 points to 19. Among Hispanic men, Trump won by 11 points in this election.



We don't have it here, but there is also an age gap. If you use under 50 or over 50, Hispanic men under 50 -- Trump did even better than that.



This gets to this campaign talking about that strategy that more -- for lack of a better term -- cultural issues and cultural themes and posturing, they thought that was their way into the nonwhite vote, particularly through men.



