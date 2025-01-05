Hemingway: Liz Cheney's Gift To Republicans Was To Move "Toxic Neocon Interventionism" Firmly Into The Democrat Party

MILLE HEMINGWAY: Well, this award to Liz Cheney really is inappropriate. This is a woman who was hand-selected by Nancy Pelosi to run a committee that was extremely one-sided.



Liz Cheney, in the course of running this committee to supposedly investigate the January 6th incident at the capitol, obstructed justice, witness-tampered. We have lots of reason to believe she witness tampered with Cassidy Hutchenson, getting involved in that woman's actual legal representation. She hid evidence that exonerated Donald Trump.





I mean, one of the big things that Liz Cheney had said was that Donald Trump had not, in fact, sought a presence at the capitol to protect people who were protesting, and she had evidence when she conducted her interviews that the deputy chief of staff said he personally heard Donald Trump say he thought 10,000 National Guard troops would be good, that he heard the chief of staff talk to the D.C. Mayor encouraging her to request those troops. But he hid that evidence, completely failed to release that evidence until -- and

it only came out after Republicans took control of the house. This is not someone that you should be giving an award to, someone who's witness tampering, obstructing justice and the like.



MARIA BARTIROMO: So do you think she broke the lawsome remember, in the last few weeks there was some consideration about Biden issuing a pardon. Is a pardon warranted?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: The pardon is being sought by people who know what she did because she is in legal jeopardy. At the very least, she should be investigated for this. But I also think it's so interesting how much Democrats -- the reason why she's getting the award is she helped Democrats campaign. They thought she was helpful. You might remember, the Kamala Harris campaign had Liz Cheney out on the road. That was their closing message. If you vote for Kamala Harris, you're going to have people like Liz Cheney handling our foreign policy. And polling showed that was actually a net negative with people on that campaign.



So Liz Cheney, as awful as her behavior has been in these last few years, she did give Republicans this gift of taking her very unpopular, politically toxic, neocon interventionism and moving it from the Republican Party now firmly into the Democrat Party.



So for that, Republicans can be thankful.



MARIKA BARTIROMO: Unbelievable. And to also note, the highest civilian award going to Hillary Clinton and George Soros, the Democrats' biggest donor.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Again, George Soros is getting this award for how he has helped Democrats where with their political activity. But did the Biden administration if at all think about this? One of Soros' biggest things that he's done in recent years was putting in these prosecutors who are very soft on crime, unwilling to go after people who commit crimes even as they go after people who don't commit crimes. And that has commit created a horrific situation in cities like New York where people are prosecuted for protecting people on trains and then not charged for various crimes. To give an award for that shows just a lack of consideration for what it's like to live in one of these cities with a Soros prosecutor and see crime skyrocket.

"The Federalist" senior editor Mollie Hemingway quipped that Liz Cheney gave a gift to Republicans by "taking her very unpopular, politically toxic, neocon interventionism and moving it from the Republican Party now firmly into the Democrat Party," with FNC's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."