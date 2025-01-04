Ezra Cohen: Biden's Last Minute Succession Orders Meant To Roadblock Trump's Team

STEVE BANNON: Ezra Cohen joins me now. Ezra was a senior intelligence official with President Trump in his first term, and hopefully, if prayers to heaven are answered, will be part of the second term. Ezra, please explain to me all these order of succession orders that came out, and if Denver can put them up on the screen.



I'm confused about what these are, why they came out in the middle of the night. Is this the Biden administration screwing with President Trump on actually President Trump's government?



EZRA COHEN: Well, thanks, Steve, for having me on again. Look, last night, they pushed out 11 changes to orders of succession, and that is at 12.01 on January 20th, all of the Biden political appointees are going to be out the door, and these orders of succession, if they are kept in place, are going to set who basically takes over that very instant that President Trump puts his hand on the Bible until our appointees are sworn in. If you look at some of the agencies that they changed up the order of succession, you've got USAID going all the way back to 2008, but then you've got Treasury on there, 2016 was the previous one, Justice, 2017, DHS, 2016.



So they're really trying to restructure who is going to be in charge the second that President Trump takes the oath of office. Look, you and I both know from the first term, it's orders of succession like these is how we got stuck with people like Sally Yates, who refused to defend the counterterrorism immigration ban. So this stuff really matters, and we've got to be on top of it because this is how they're going to blunt us as we hit the beach on January 20th.



BANNON: I want to go back over this, I'm going to hold you through the break. An order of succession, you have political appointees, and you have two types of political appointees. Of the 4,000 total, you have 3,000 that can hit the beach immediately, just needs a security clearance, no confirmation of the Senate.



1,000 roughly are Senate-confirmed. All the political appointees, regardless of confirmed or not confirmed, are essentially terminated at high noon on the 20th. When the President takes the oath, it's now he's relieved the watch in a naval term, he's relieved the watch, you get rid of all their political appointees.



This order of succession is the Biden regime then coming out and saying, these are permanent government employees, these are not political appointees, they're a part of the administrative and or deep state. And whatever the department is, whether it's the Treasury Department, whether it's USAID State Defense, this is the order of succession in which they go. I'm going to hold you because I want to give you enough runway to explain, why do we need an order of succession?



Why do we need this entire thing? What is this up to? And why did they put 11 out in essentially the middle of the night, two weeks, roughly two weeks from President Trump comes and takes the oath of office?



The illegitimate Biden regime has been illegitimate from when they stole the 2020 election, full stop. And now a majority of the American people know and understand this, this whole scandal that's come up about how long they knew he was infirmed and hid it. It's all part of the same thing.



And now they're essentially refusing to go. Jake Sullivan is in India. Why is Jake Sullivan in India talking to anybody?



Jake Sullivan should be talking to the movers as soon as you should be talking about short break. Cohen, and you're the pros pro. I was stunned when I saw this last night, the orders of succession and what hang on for a second, what are they doing here?



Why are they putting out these executive orders? Why is this? Why is this need clarity?



And I understand President Trump with a stroke of a pen can get rid of it. But it's it's it's one, it's a little more complicated than that. And number two, they're sending a signal to the apparatus.



They are sending a signal to the administrative state and to the deep state. And they understand that one of our top priorities is the deconstruction of the administrative state in the eradication once and for all of the deep state that has done so much damage to our beloved republic. So, Ezra, once again, what is an order of succession?



Why would it even come out? Who are these people? Why is it going a certain order?



How did they pick this? And who's in back of it, sir?



COHEN: Yeah, so first of all, Steve, I mean, each of these agencies, I think it's just to be very clear. All of them, except for one, already had standing orders of succession, some of them going back to 2008. So you really got to wonder why, like you said, on Friday in January, less than 20 days before the inauguration, they had to make a big move to change these.



Again, there is going to be a lag between the time that President Trump takes the oath of office and when we get our people in the door at these key agencies. It's not going to be instantaneous, just to be realistic. We can look at the first term, there's going to be delays in the Senate.



They're going to try to delay with people's security clearances. And there's a whole other litany of ways that they're going to try to frustrate us in those first few weeks. I mean, I think if you recall, Steve, just to go back to 2017, day three, I think, of the administration, when we went over to CIA, where President Trump gave that monumental speech.



If you recall, when we were heading over there, we didn't actually know who was in charge of CIA until we showed up. And who's in charge in that kind of intervening transition period is set by the orders of succession. So these are extremely important documents.



We've got to go through and analyze these ones that came out last night and really try to figure out who are they trying to push us to, to be in charge of these agencies. I think that that's going to be very revealing.



BANNON: You're absolutely correct. So this is that interim period in case anything happens. My understanding, I don't think, maybe some of the landing teams, but I don't think there's been a broad discussion with the Trump team about this.



That would be unusual, right? There doesn't seem to be any real, and look, I know the people working on it may disagree, but from a general 60,000 foot, I'm not feeling a ton of cooperation. Although Biden says he's doing a ton of cooperation between the illegitimate Biden regime and President Trump's new team.



And that's why I think dumping this on a Friday night, I would have hoped they would have run this by President Trump and actually had a briefing with President Trump's inner circle about this. Do you have any idea whether that happened or not?



COHEN: I don't. But again, these orders go back, some of them go back to 2017, 2008, right? So the fact that they're changing them now is highly alerting.



Also, you know, some of the ones that are on the list, I mean, these are important agencies, but they're not the most important, for instance, USAGM. Why are they changing the order of succession at USAGM? I mean, to me, that's obviously where Carrie Lake's going in.



So it seems to me maybe they're trying to prep the environment to make it even more difficult for her.

Ezra Cohen on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' podcast reported on the Biden administration's middle-of-the-night changes to the orders of succession.