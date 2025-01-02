RealClearPolitics: New Year Begins With Terror, Will Johnson Remain Speaker? Preparing for Cabinet Confirmation Battles

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and RCP White House reporter Phil Wegmann discuss the apparent terror attack this week in New Orleans and the explosion outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel putting national security and terrorism front and center as we enter 2025. Do we have enough details to make any judgments?
"The president-elect got ahead of the story when he tweeted that the New Orleans attacker was likely from another country and had crossed the border," Wegmann commented.
In the second segment, starting around minute 11, the 119th Congress will begin on Friday when House members vote on whether to keep Mike Johnson in place as Speaker. What hurdles does Johnson have to overcome? How many rounds of votes could it take?
"The ace in the hole for Speaker Johnson is the endorsement from the president-elect. Trump let him sweat a little bit, he watched and waited as some of these rabble-rousers grumbled, but as of right now, there is only one person in open rebellion against Speaker Mike Johnson: Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie," reported Wegmann. "Republican House Speakers typically don't have very long lifespans, and we've seen a lot of chaos, so nothing is for certain."
After that, starting around minute 17, the gang previews the upcoming confirmation hearings for Trump’s most controversial cabinet choices. Al Weaver in The Hill wrote about "The Five Confirmation Battles to Watch;" is he right that former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard faces the toughest opposition?
Next, starting around minute 24:30, Carl Cannon talks to RCP contributor J. Peder Zane about his latest article on what legacy media can do right in the year ahead: New Year Offers Legacy Media a Chance for Redemption
Finally, starting around minute 38, Andrew Walworth talks to Geoffrey Pohanka, the chairman of Pohanka Automotive Group and past chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association, about how "range anxiety" affects the adoption of electric vehicles and how Trump’s policies could change the auto industry. Pohanka wrote about this recently at RealClearEnergy: The Real Definition of EV "Range Anxiety"
