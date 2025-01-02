Posobiec: Trump Team Needs To Bring "Violence Of Action" Starting Hour One

STEVE BANNON: There are many policies that President Trump has to implement, has to first off get passed, and then we have to execute on in order to turn this republic around. It's not gonna be easy and President Trump's got this plan he's gonna do it. In doing that, the opposition, because they understand once this happens they're finished, they're just not gonna sit there. It's not a debating society. They're just not gonna debate you and say, OK, we lost the election, we lose the debate.



They will pull out any means necessary to win, and one way they think they can win is they think that the American people can be backed down. They think that this gonna be now a test of wills. "OK, you won the election. Now let's see what you're gonna do about it."



They believe this is gonna be a test of wills. They're gonna use information warfare and narrative and they're gonna use political violence. They will use anything to test the courage, tenacity, and grit. Why have we become the most powerful nation in the history of the earth? Why have we become a nation that's done more good than any nation on the earth? It's been a constant struggle for 250 years.



We're gonna commemorate Lexington and Concord on April 19th of this year, the 250th anniversary of the shot heard around the world. People understand that the history of our nation is grit, cussedness, and determination. They're gonna try to stop that because they think this current generation and everything after us are a bunch of pies that you can be backed down. Look at the HB-1 visa thing -- that you're you're second class, you're mediocre.



We're gonna have a test of mediocrity here, it's gonna be a test of wills and it is going to get violent. They're already violent. Look what happened in New Orleans. Look what happened in Las Vegas yesterday. Look what happened in Chicago a couple of weeks ago.



They're gonna say you're violent and try to suppress you, at the same time they're unleashing chaos, they're unleashing the dogs of war on the American people.



It's now time to say, "OK, I got it. Let's roll, baby. Let's roll." We've won the election and now President Trump's gonna get into the White House with his team. He's not gonna be stopped and we're gonna execute on these policies and we dare you to try to stop us.



JACK POSOBIEC: What did they think America First meant? Vibes, papers, essays?



All of these problems are complex, but all of the solutions are actually simple. All it takes is a firm resolve. If you hold on to your firm resolve, if the people of this movement and the people of the War Room "posse," and the people of the America First movement hold firm.



You don't have to listen to whatever MSNBC says or the Washington Post that says, by the way, "Truck Drives Into Crowd," that's the headline in the Washington Post today.



Just hold firm. They're gonna scream, they're gonna cry, they're gonna say, "Oh no we're deporting this, oh no, the tech billionaires are losing their wage slaves. Oh no, what about this thing? What about that thing? Another attack, another special forces Green Beret goes off the reservation." Or maybe, I don't know, is asked to go off the reservation.



Look, the solutions are very simple. The problem is that you stop listening to these people who whisper these sweet lies into your ears and tell you, "Well, we have to do this because of tolerance. We have to do this in the name of diversity. We have to do this in the name of inclusion and equity." And all of these words get thrown around again and again.



They're trying to play on your sensibilities, they're trying to play on your emotions. They're going for the emotional place, the fear of violence. "Don't go to the inauguration. Don't go because there could be another Vegas, another cyber truck, another..."



By the way, 2 EVs in both of these attacks -- I don't know what that's about, but 2 EVs in both of these attacks.



"Don't go to New Orleans. Don't go live."



"Oh, we'd better invade the Middle East some more, better import another couple million migrants or go send another couple of billion to Ukraine."



Stop, stop. They are backed up against the wall. They know they're up against the wall.



That's why you're seeing the dogs being let off the chain right now, so you need to be firm you need to be resolved, and you must have underpinned through faith in God -- underpinned through faith in our almighty God -- that we will see through this, so that our children and our children's children do not have to live through these things anymore, and that we can actually have our country back.



Steve, you said it best all those years ago. "Did you actually think they would just let you have your country back?"



There are billions and even trillions of dollars on the line with all of these programs, with all of these systems that President Trump and his movement are working to fix. That is what we're up against. You're up against the money. You're up against the globalists. You're up against the Chamber of Commerce, and the Wall Street Journal, and the Chinese Communist Party, and the National Security state. So understand that, fix that in your mind, and realize that every single step you take forward will be 10 steps that your children get to take forward and 1,000 steps that your grandchildren get to take forward. You're doing it for them every single day.



...



STEVE BANNON: Is this a hostile takeover of a hostile governmental apparatus, or is this a garden party that President Trump is entering into when he returns to the imperial capital, sir?



JACK POSOBIE: You need to view it as a hostile takeover. It needs to be a hostile takeover because look -- something you learn in the military, there's a phrase called, and of course, Joey Reid's gonna love it when I say this. It's called "Violence of Action." What that means is you have to be quick, you have to be swift, and you have to be determined, and using that same word I said: resolve.



You have to be resolved on what you're doing, but you also have to be smart. You have to think ahead, and you must commit to that.



So that means, by the way, on day one, the parade goes from January 20, it goes from the dais there at the US Capitol straight to the White House, and then boom boom boom.



You know what, have the incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles right there with a stack of papers and have him start signing right on the steps of the US Capitol.



Why not? In front of everybody. "Boom boom boom, mass deportations, boom, border shut, boom, pulling out of Syria, boom, Ukraine war." All of it, because it's got to be that level of action in front of the American people.



Look what they did to General Flynn in the first week of the last term. Understand, those are the people you're up against. These snakes, these cells have not left, they're still there and they're all activated.



STEVE BANNON: A great end to his speech: sign the 100 executive orders. Turn the podium around and sign it right there with all of the political class with the American people having your back sign them all there and here's what you should finish with, "Suck on that."

"Human Events Daily" host Jack Posobiec, Thursday with Steve Bannon on "War Room," runs down the upcoming "test of wills" between the Trump administration and the national security state."What did they think America First meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays?" Posobiec stated."It needs to be a hostile takeover. Something you learn in the military, there's a phrase called 'Violence of Action.' What that means is you have to be quick, you have to be swift, you have to be determined, and you have to be resolved. You have to think ahead, and you must commit to it.""Have the incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles right there with a stack of papers and have him start signing right on the steps of the US Capitol," he suggested."They know they're up against the wall. That's why you're seeing the dogs being let off the chain right now, so you need to be firm you need to be resolved," he said. "Did you actually think they would just let you have your country back?""There are billions and even trillions of dollars on the line with all of these programs, with all of these systems that President Trump and his movement are working to fix," Posobiec said.