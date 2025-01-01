Israeli Special Ops Veteran: A Serious DEI Problem Has Affected The FBI, New Orleans A "Multi-Failure Terror Attack"

Former Israeli Special Operators operator Aaron Cohen assessed the New Orleans New Year's Day terror attack in an interview with FOX News host Tammy Bruce.
TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: The press conference out of Las Vegas was much more, was very clear. They showed video of what was inside the Tesla. There was, there was, I think, blunt conversation about the nature of what had happened, being clear about what they didn't know and what they wouldn't discuss.
But at the same time, here, you know, we've got, like, this strange, I don't, I don't believe in coincidences when you talk about complex criminal, criminality here. Turo was where both of these individuals, or at least both of these trucks, were rented. That is like an Airbnb, in a way, for car rental.
It's a peer-to-peer rental framework to where you're taking someone else's car and then bringing it back. Are things like that, when I think of the Al Qaeda magazine that used to exist, where you could have instructions that go out to a variety of people, does this sound like perhaps the kind of things that would make terrorist attacks work in this new year?
AARON COHEN, ISRAELI SPECIAL OPERATIONS VETERAN: Well, Tammy, it appears to have worked here. And the fact that, that a lone wolf terrorist who's clearly connected to ISIS was able to, two weeks after the Magdeburg car-ramming terror attack, take a vehicle, drive it through a giant terror, or through a giant New Year's event in New Orleans on Bourbon Street, and run down and kill 15 people with a stolen AR type of weapon, I believe it was a 308, and a stolen Glock, leads me to believe here that we have multi-failures in our counter-terrorist capabilities. And I want to point at what Nicole said. There's a serious DEI problem, clearly, that hasn't just affected the Secret Service, it's affected the FBI as well, because nobody got in front of this terror attack.
Two, there's no intelligence sharing. Three, where were the bollards? I think now is the time to point our finger, because we have a serious problem in this country, where an individual can go rogue, become radicalized, and nobody in the federal government knows anything about this guy.
Nobody knew that he had stolen weapons, and nobody knew that he was on his way to go commit an act of terror. So that's a multi-failure terror attack, and we need to start getting in front of these. We need to start being proactive, and it's time to stop messing around, because those are real humans who were killed. Those are real stories. We need to get in front of these again.