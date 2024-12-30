RealClearPolitics: 2024 in Review, The Year's Best Journalism, Looking Forward to 2025

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon look back at the last year to discuss the most important political stories, best journalists, and influential moments of 2024.
Tom Bevan's picks: "Within Trump's victory, I think two stories were the biggest components. The first was the debate on June 27, which completely altered that race, where Joe Biden was forced to drop out and Kamala Harris was anointed. The second is the assassination attempt in Butler."
Andrew Walworth added: "You can't have a winner without a loser, so the Democratic defeat -- how they went from 'brat summer' to this November wipeout in 107 days -- it started out so well. You've probably already forgotten about the Politics of Joy."
"To me, the story of the year might be the rejection of the excesses and worst impulses of the Democratic Party," Carl Cannon contributed. "Harris hasn't held a press conference to this day since she was chosen, and Tim Walz didn't help. He got on the radar because he called Donald Trump and J.D. Vance 'weird,' and then he went out and behaved kind of weirdly."
"I think the American people were tired of being gaslighted and lied to on all these issues," added Cannon. "Whether it is the border is secure, crime is going down, pretending inflation was under control, and most of all, the systemic and organized lying about Joe Biden's health."
Around 9 minutes into the show, the gang comments on a new poll from SoCal Strategies suggesting that VP Kamala Harris and VP-elect J.D. Vance would be neck-and-neck in a potential 2028 matchup. In the second segment, starting around minute 11, a roundup of the most surprising stories of the year.
After that, starting around minute 22, a review of the best reporting and political commentary of the year. In particular, the gang highlights RCP reporters Susan Crabtree, who broke huge stories about the Secret Service in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, and Phil Wegmann, whose reporting on the campaign and the Biden White House really stood out.
"Our own Susan Crabtree won the second annual Dao Prize for her reporting on the Secret Service, which started long before these assassination attempts on Trump. If you'd been reading her coverage, the failures of the Secret Service would not have surprised you," said Carl Cannon.
"Phil Wegmann was one of the only people in the White House press briefing room who asked really tough questions over the past few years and didn't put up with some of the BS they were spewing out," Tom Bevan added.
Finally, starting around minute 31, ranking the big-picture political winners and losers of the year, and a look forward to 2025.
Tom Bevan's big winner: "The alternative media -- Joe Rogan and the 'bro-casts' and podcasts that effectively took control of the narrative... We might look back at this year as the real hinge where people stopped tuning into the big networks to get their information about the policies and agendas, and who they're going to vote for."
Carl Cannon submitted two winners: "Free expression itself was a winner, but also the Al Smith Dinner... Every four years, they invite the presidential candidates and Kamala Harris decided not to attend. The last candidate who decided not to attend was Walter Mondale. That makes me think for the next 40 years, candidates will attend this dinner and the archdiocese in New York will raise a lot of money to do work for Catholic charities."
"My winner of the year was the state of Israel," added Andrew Walworth. "I think this will be remembered as a year where Israel rewrote the map of the Middle East in their favor with a series of extraordinary military events that cowed Iran and led to the regime change in Syria. They've done this systematically and in the face of opposition from people here in the U.S. and around the world at large."
