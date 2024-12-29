Back to Videos Incoming WH Advisor Alina Habba: Biden "Extremely Destructive" In Final Days Of Presidency; "Hemorrhaging Money" |

Alina Habba, his personal lawyer who will be one of Donald Trump's White House counselors starting next month, talks about the "damage" President Biden is doing in his final days in office, during an interview with Jason Chaffetz on FNC's "Sunday Morning Futures."



"We've seen [Biden] selling off the border wall. We had to step in, and thank God the courts did, to prevent him from doing that. Red states are stepping up and putting America First Trump policies ahead of us coming in and protecting the incoming administration," she said. "It's just not fathomable to me that President Biden would want to be so destructive in his last few days."





"We have been actively working to prevent that from happening."