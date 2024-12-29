Former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien: Trump Is Serious About Greenland And Panama Canal

ROBERT O'BRIEN: Between Mike Waltz and President Trump, you're not going to have foreign dictators and terrorists pushing America around the way they have the last four years. And that goes to Hamas. I mean, the fact that Iran and Hamas have taken all these American hostages, that, on October 7 -- they killed 40 Americans in the October 7 attack and have faced no repercussions for it.



In fact, we have been paying Iran ransom for hostages and doing sanctions relief on Iran. Tony Blinken's been having tea with the Hamas leaders in Doha. So that's all going to end when President Trump comes into power.



And what I have said is that the Hamas leaders both in Gaza and outside of Gaza, if they don't release the American hostages, my guess is they're going to end up like Baghdadi with a Belgian Malinois, military working dog, chasing them down a tunnel, and that will be the last thing they see in their life if they don't let those American hostages go.



And the fact that you've got President Trump and Mike Waltz saying that openly, watch out, Hamas, if you don't let those Americans free -- if they don't free the Americans immediately.



CHAFFETZ: I also want to ask you about China's role in the Panama Canal, because almost seemingly out of nowhere, you have got Donald Trump talking about the Panama Canal. I didn't see many stories written about that last year. Why the sudden urgency in taking on the Panama Canal?



O'BRIEN: Well, Jason, as you know, the Panama Canal is one of the engineering achievements of the last millennia.



And we built it, we paid for it, and we operated it for many years. And then, in a tremendous act of generosity, which was probably foolish, Jimmy Carter gave the canal back to the Panamanians. But it wasn't just a free gift. There are conditions, that the canal remain neutral.



And so what the Panamanians have done -- and, generally, we love the Panamanians. They're good people. They're friends of America. But they gave the ports on both ends of the canal to the Chinese. And even The New York Times is saying, which has been an apologist for China for years -- is saying that the Chinese are committing espionage, or they could shut down the canal without military efforts just using these Hong Kong companies that control the canal.



And on top of that, they're raising the prices on American shipping. So, 75 percent of the commerce that goes to the canal ends up at American ports or departs from American ports. And they're ripping us off.



And so the idea that they have given the canal to China, basically, in essence, and are charging us high prices, and that the Chinese are taking that and using that money to build their own military up, that doesn't work for America anymore. We're not going to be chumps. We love the Panamanian people. We're happy to have them run the canal.



But they can't charge exorbitant prices to American taxpayers ultimately, and consumers, and they can't let the Chinese have access to both ends of the canal and run the thing. That violates the neutrality provision of the Panama Canal treaty, under which they got the canal back.



So, Donald Trump is the first person since Ronald Reagan -- and there are so many parallels between Trump and Reagan. I talked about this when I was a national security adviser, on peace through strength. Trump saw what's happening to the canal, and he says, we're not going to put up with it anymore. And the Panamanians can get with the program, or we may have to take the canal back.



CHAFFETZ: Let's talk about Greenland, because President Trump's also talking actively about Greenland. What's the latest there?



O'BRIEN: Well, the latest is, Greenland is a highway from the Arctic all the way to North America to the United States. It's strategically very important to the Arctic, which is going to be the critical battleground of the future, because, as the climate gets warmer, the Arctic is going to be a pathway that maybe even cuts down on the usage of the Panama Canal.



And the Russians and Chinese are all over the Arctic. Now, the Danes -- the government, the kingdom of Denmark owns Greenland. And they have got an obligation to defend Greenland. And so President Trump said, if you don't defend Greenland, we will buy it and we will defend it. But we're not going to defend it for free and let you -- and not develop Greenland and not extract the minerals and oil and resources of Greenland.



And while we defend it, Denmark gets rich and the king of Denmark becomes even wealthier. Denmark is now on the front lines of the war against Russia and China. They're like the Baltic states. They're like Poland because of their vast territory in Greenland. And so they have got to defend Greenland.



And if they can't defend it, we're going to have to, and we're not going to do it for free. So, the Danes can either put the frigate that's necessary there, they can put the air wings, they can put the missiles in Greenland, and they can put the infantry there that they need to defend the country, just like the -- Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are doing in Eastern Europe, or they can pay us to do it, and we will do it, but they can cover the cost of the defense.



Or if they don't want to do either of those things, they can let us buy Greenland from, and Greenland can become part of Alaska. I mean, the native people in Greenland are very closely related to the people of Alaska, and we will make it a part of Alaska.



But they can't have it -- the U.S. can't defend it for nothing. And the days of the U.S. taxpayer defending Western Europe and kingdoms in Europe and defending their empire for nothing, those days are over.



And we love the Danish people. They're great. Denmark's a wonderful place. Copenhagen's a wonderful city. But they have got to do their part. They can't have this vast empire and then not defend it and leave it to the U.S. to do it. So we're going to either buy it, they're going to defend it, or they can pay us to defend it.



But it's no more free riding, even for people we love like the Danes.

