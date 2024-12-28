George Packer: Democrats Will Not Reform In Time To Beat The Next Republican, Interest Groups Have Cornered The Party

Jeffrey Goldberg: Something that's really notable in the last round was that the elites, New York, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, surprised to the point of being shocked that black people, black men in particular, Hispanic men in particular, would vote for somebody, Donald Trump, who has said outrageous, offensive, racist things about those groups. What are you taking from that? What are you taking from both that reality and also the surprise of the elites?



George Packer: Yes. Well, they shouldn't be that surprised because this has been a trend over the last few election cycles. So, you have to pretty much wipe your mind of the memory of those demographic numbers from the last couple of elections to think that this couldn't happen. It's been happening for a while. It really happened this year. Because if you look at, say, where I live, New York, the borough where Harris' numbers went up over Biden's in 2020 was Manhattan, the most white borough, the group over $100,000 income, so in other words, well to do white people, whereas in Queens and the Bronx, where it's a nonwhite majority, Trump improved his numbers.



Jeffrey Goldberg: Asian also, by the way.



George Packer: Asian, Hispanic, black.



So, I was standing in a giant crowd outside Madison Square Garden right before the election, trying to get in to hear the final Trump, yes, the big New York rally where all kinds of crazy things were being said. I couldn't get in. There were too many people. But I had a maybe more interesting experience was I standing in a group of three guys who were Trinidadian immigrants who lived in Flatbush, which is a very black and Latino part of Brooklyn, immigrant part of Brooklyn. They were wearing full MAGA regalia.



And I said, why are you here? Why are you for him? The price of eggs, we're not respected around the world, and that stuff he says, we just don't listen to it. We don't take it that seriously. And, by the way, there are a lot of people like us in Flatbush. They just don't wear the MAGA hats, but they're there. They were right. And they have to be listened to and taken seriously and not told you have false consciousness, you're voting against your interests, all the things that Democrats have said about people like that. How about hearing what they say and then thinking, how can we appeal to them without betraying our values?



Jeffrey Goldberg: Do you think the Democrats are going to reform in order to beat the next Republican?



George Packer: I don't think so.



Jeffrey Goldberg: Why?



George Packer: I think it'll take longer than that, because, first of all, I don't see the immediate aftermath of the election moving in that direction. I don't see a kind of party-wide sense we have to do something different, which is what happened after '88, when, for the third straight time, a Republican wiped out a Democrat for president, and because these are entrenched ways of thinking and ways of organizing the party. And they can't be uprooted quickly. There are interest groups whose entire purpose, not just financial but idealistic, is to push the party in the direction that I think has cornered it in a way that makes it less and less popular with the broad American public. And they're not going to go away either.



The donors, who are the financial backbone, may not feel the economic pressures that ordinary people do and may be more concerned with the cultural issues. So --



Jeffrey Goldberg: A million bucks buys a lot of eggs?



George Packer: Yes, it does.



Jeffrey Goldberg: That's my slogan.



George Packer: I think that could be a good one for 2028, if anyone wants to grab it.

