Dem Rep. Dingell: I Don't Think The American People Sent Any Of Us Back To Washington For Total Dysfunction

SANDERS-TOWNSEND: Congresswoman, it is good to see you. Now, let's just set the record, let's set the tone for a moment. The streets are saying that Democrats are not going to help, Speaker Johnson, if he becomes embattled in his quest to retain his speakership. Is that true?



REP. DEBBIE DINGELL (D-MI): That is true. Hakeem has made that very clear. And you saw that as we voted on the budget at the end of the year, we stayed united. There were a lot of things in there that bothered us. There were things that I wanted, but if we were going to negotiate, we needed to negotiate with one voice. A team communicated with us directly, regularly. We stayed together and trust me, we will do the same thing on the House floor when the vote for speaker comes up.



STEELE: You know, it's funny. I was listening to Josh Hawley, you know, sort of talking about the budget deal. And -- and then of course, Bannon screaming about you know, Speaker Johnson needs to be fired. We don't want him. Should he be the speaker by in the room saying no.



Well, who the hell are you going to put up? Can I have a name, please? Who's your -- who's your candidate that's going to go run that gauntlet and get those votes that you need because the Democrats should absolutely just sit there and go, you know, we got our guy. We good. You know, give us another six votes and he's the speaker, right? That's how that works.



So, you know, when you watch this unfold you know, what do you -- what do you see coming down the -- down the train track in terms of what the House is going to look like going into this vote and when this vote is taken, and how -- how does the other chamber react to that. Do they, you know, do they just kind of sit back and go, all right, well, we'll just kind of wait to this plays out. What do you see the -- the -- the mood on The Hill being with respect to this chaos when there is no alternative that's being put forward?



DINGELL: So, I hear a lot of things. Actually, yesterday we have a threat of women Democrats, and I focused on this because I have a speech next Saturday on the 4th, the day after, and I suddenly realized I'm not going to be able to.



I said to anybody, we're not going to be able to go home next weekend. Remember it was four days before we got Kevin McCarthy, 15 votes. And nobody really knows what's going to happen. We know Massey has said he will not vote for him. There are two, three, four other Republicans who've expressed their doubts are not automatic.



I talked to some Republicans yesterday. I heard your reporting that Trump is unhappy with them. Others are hearing he may come out for him. So, you know, we're dealing with what we often deal with everybody speculating and nobody knowing. I do hear the name Jim Jordan as a potential alternative.



So, I don't know what's going to happen. I can tell you, I do know what's going to happen though, is that Democrats are going to be united. We are not going to bail him out this time. But this is only an indicator. If Republicans and the Republican, those that are going to be part of this cabinet, who's ever running it we seem to have several different ones, not only president to be Trump, but Musk, Bannon, who's ever.



This is what every tight vote is going to be like, and President Trump has, to be, again, has picked several members of the House to be in cabinet positions. Those are ones that are likely to be confirmed. That's going to leave the House down again for several months. These votes are down to one or two tight votes.



So, you know, we got to -- we're going to have to figure out how to work because I don't think the American people sent any of us back to Washington for total dysfunction. It may be what we see for two years, but I'm somehow praying it isn't.



Today on ‘The Weekend,’ MSNBC co-hosts Michael Steele, Alicia Menendez and Symone Sanders Townsend spoke with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) on the Democrats’ role in the upcoming House Speaker vote, their plan for governing in the minority and more.