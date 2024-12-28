Capehart: TV News Ratings Are Down Due To Exhaustion, People Will Come Back After Inauguration Day

LISA DESJARDINS, PBS NEWSHOUR: This is a difficult discussion after a turbulent year for conversation Americans have been having.



And, as I referenced, we had an Associated Press poll, Associated Press/NORC poll that found, you will be shocked, two-thirds of Americans are downshifting and moving away from how much attention they're paying to political news right now.



David Brooks, you are not only an important broadcaster on this desk, but you also happen to host your own show on MSNBC. What do you think this means? Is this a change in how people may approach Trump 2.0 or is this just sort of a normal post-election mental health break?



JONATHAN CAPEHART, WASHINGTON POST: Well, let me tell you, Lisa, as an expert in this who — we all saw this coming. We have been through it. We went through it in '16. We went through it in '20.



So we knew that, after the election, no matter what happened, our ratings would fall. Mine have fallen. I am not ashamed to say that. And we chalk that up to exhaustion. It's been a long two years. We chalk that up to people just needing a break, to your point. People need a break.



They will come back after Inauguration Day. That is guaranteed because there's going to be a lot happening in this country that is going to demand their attention and they're going to want to know. They will come back.

