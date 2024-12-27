RealClearPolitics: Musk Divides MAGA Over H-1B Visas, Democrats Search for a Leader, Future of Health Policy

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann discuss the rift forming inside the MAGA movement over the H-1B work visa program and immigration in general.
"Donald Trump put together this odd coalition of folks, and some of those differences are now coming to the fore," Bevan explained. "Trump's talking about putting American workers first, and now two of the leaders of the movement, who are going to be heading DOGE, are talking about continuing a visa program that a lot of MAGA folks do not support."
"Maybe some of the more 'MAGA Elite,' the Mar-a-Lago crowd, like Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, misinterpreted the sentiment coming from the more hardcore folks beyond the normie MAGA base," added Phil Wegmann. "We'll see who wins out because unless Trump draws a line in the sand, anyone is welcome to enter."
Next, starting around timestamp 7:30, RCP White House reporter Phil Wegmann gives an update on what President Biden is up to on vacation in St. Croix -- as his job approval ratings hit a new low with less than a month to go in his term.
"Even as Biden is receding from the limelight, he is not getting a polling bump," Wegmann noted. "It seems the American public doesn't want him around, and there's no speech he can give to turn that around, so why not head to the beach?"
After that, starting around minute 12:30, a conversation about the February contest to choose a new leadership team for the Democratic Party. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair Ken Martin appear to be the top contenders. Plus, a look ahead at people positioning themselves to run for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.
Next, starting around minute 24, Tom Bevan talks with RCP contributor Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, reviewing the ups and downs of politics in 2024.
Finally, starting around minute 34, Andrew Walworth talks to Jerry Rogers, the editor of RealClearHealth and RealClearPolicy, about the impact Trump nominees Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya could have on healthcare policy.
