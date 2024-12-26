RealClearPolitics: Can Anyone Replace Speaker Johnson? Trump's Message to Death Row Inmates, Biden's Final Push for Student Debt Relief

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann discuss reports that House Republicans are taking their grievances about Speaker Mike Johnson to President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. What is Johnson doing to keep Trump's support? Is there anyone who could replace him? Do Republicans want to start the new year with yet another leadership battle?
In the next segment, starting around minute 14, they discuss Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien giving insider information about how the Harris campaign approached them for an endorsement. O'Brien told Tucker Carlson in an interview this week that the Harris campaign refused to answer most of the questions they gave her, left early, and said: "I’m going to win with or without you."
"The New York Times has an article out this morning asking 'Will the U.S. Ever Be Ready for a Female President?'" added Tom Bevan. "When you look at this Sean O'Brien story, was it really that she was a woman? No, it was that she was arrogant in the way she was treating members of her coalition."
Plus, starting around minute 18:30, a look at Donald Trump's message not wishing a merry Christmas to 37 death row inmates given clemency by President Biden and vowing that he will "direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty."
"He was the law and order candidate, and now he's going to be the law and order president," commented Phil Wegmann. "Biden tries to take a more compassionate position, but he finds himself picking and choosing between monsters. He commuted the sentences of 37 murderers and rapists but didn't commute the sentences of [the South Carolina church shooter], the Boston Marathon terrorist, or [the Tree of Life synagogue shooter]. All of them are bad, but this is sort of a muddled application of principles. Biden has been saying for decades he opposes the death penalty, but as president, he did not make a serious push to try and get Congress to pass a law."
After that, starting around 23:30, a new poll suggests seven out of 10 Democrats and six in 10 independents are watching less news in the wake of the election. At the same time, FOX News is growing as ratings for CNN and MSNBC decline dramatically.
"Usually, the people on the losing side are more inclined to turn off their TV and radio and enjoy the holidays," noted Tom Bevan. "What's a little bit different is that after Trump was elected in 2016, there was this immediate cable news frenzy. Trump was very good for cable news as they became part of the resistance. This time around, it's just total depression."
Finally, starting around minute 32, Andrew Walworth welcomes RealClearEducation editor Nathan Harden for a conversation about President Biden offering additional student debt relief to public sector employees while giving up on his plan to do the same for millions of Americans in general.
"I love this statement the White House released. They hoped to expand this further, but they had to eliminate some of the groups they were planning on including, like people experiencing financial hardship or those who had successfully made payments for a number of years, and the reason they gave was 'due to operational challenges in implementing the proposal.' I think what that means is they're only going to be here for 30 more days, and Republicans have rejected these schemes as unfair or even illegal," Harden explained. "They're trying to wipe out as many loans as they legally or logistically can in the time they have left."
