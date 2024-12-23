Hugh Hewitt: Biden Is Torching His Legacy With Commutations, Trump Is Giving People Something Else To Talk About

Hugh Hewitt on Monday's edition of 'Special Report' said President Biden is torching his legacy with mass commutations of prisoners on death row.
BRET BAIER, SPECIAL REPORT: Panamanians may have different views on many issues, Molino said, but when it comes to our canal and our sovereignty, we will all unite under our Panamanian flag. President-elect Trump then took to his social media site to offer in response. We'll see about that. Hugh, your thoughts about this?
HUGH HEWITT: Obviously, he's doing a number of things, saying a number of things. Greenland, Panama Canal.
He's certainly noticed that he's back, Bret, and he does do a lot of this sort of machine-gunning out of different issues, but the problem with the canal, of course, is the Chinese Communist Party owns a company that is running some ends of the canal. I think the president is negotiating the post again, which he is known to have done in term one. I do want to go back to something that was said about the commutation.
I don't think we'll see Joe Biden out there. If he comes out, I'll take it all back, but I don't think he is confident to be doing anything right now, and they are torching his legacy, Bret. So Donald Trump's helping Joe Biden by giving people something else to talk about, but Joe Biden, I think Robert Hurt called him an elderly man with a poor memory, that's going to end up being the best thing that's said about him at the close of 2024, given how bad this White House is cratering.