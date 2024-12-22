Border Czar Tom Homan to Tren de Aragua: "Your Days Are Numbered, My Gang's Bigger Than Your Gang"

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan addressed Turning Point USA's "AmericaFest" on Sunday to give preview of the Trump administration's plans.
TOM HOMAN: Look, if I offend anybody today, I don't care. Some in the media say I'm offensive. I'm okay with that because I get to their minds rent-free. That's kind of cool.
For the last three and a half years, I wake up every morning pissed off about what this administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime. I worked for six presidents starting with Ronald Reagan, and every president I worked for took steps to secure the border because they understood you can't have strong national security if you don't have border security. We need to know who's coming in, what's coming in, and where it's coming in.
No one was better than President Trump. He was one badass president who secured the border at unprecedented levels. Illegal immigration hit a 45-year low, with illegal crossings down 83% to 90%. Extraordinary work. Joe Biden is the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured the border on purpose—not by mismanagement, not by incompetence—they unsecured the border by design.
The first day, I smiled when President Trump won this election. I woke up the next morning, and I was happy. I smiled for the first time in a long time. Then I got angry again because even though they lost the election, they're still moving thousands of illegal aliens into this country every day. The CBP One app is still running. They're selling pieces of the border wall, for God's sake, that you, the American taxpayers, paid for at a hefty price. And now we've got to buy it again. There is no smooth transition. They're going to destroy this country up to the last day they're in the Oval Office.
But I've got news for you: January 20th, the greatest president in my lifetime is going to walk into the Oval Office and take this country back.
President Trump called me a few Fridays ago and said, "Okay, you've been b*tching about the border for four years. You want to come fix it?" I said, "Absolutely, I'm back." I've got to learn how to retire. This is the second time I've unretired to come back for this president. But I love this president because he loves this country. I love this president because he wants to secure the border. I love this president because securing the border saves lives.
What Joe Biden has done by unsecuring the border is this: sex trafficking is up over 600%. Known or suspected terrorists—people on the terrorist watchlist—are well over 300 apprehended. Under President Trump, in four years, we had 13. We ended catch-and-release. Joe Biden's released at least 8 million illegal aliens into this country in violation of federal law. And I've said it before: for the millions of illegal aliens who have been released into this country in violation of federal law, you're going home. And Tom Homan's going to make sure that happens.
Think about this for a moment—what they did. They created the biggest national security vulnerability this nation's ever seen. I already said they arrested 300 people on the terrorist watchlist, but there are over 2 million known getaways. Why did 2 million people pay more to get away? Why didn't they pay less to turn themselves over, get released within 24 hours, and receive a free airline ticket to the city of their choice, a free hotel room at $500 a night, three square meals a day, free medical attention, and work authorization within 120 days? Why did they pay more not to take advantage of this free giveaway program? Because they didn't want to be vetted. They didn't want to be fingerprinted. These are your gang members. These are the ones carrying fentanyl across the border. And these are people from terrorist-related countries.
After 9/11, we created all these databases. You've got the FBI screening database, the DOD intel database, and the Visa Security Program, which stopped thousands of people from getting visas to come to the United States, like the 9/11 terrorists did. So we vet them now. You don't get a visa if we find derogatory information in your background. But what terrorist today is going to put himself in a position to ask for a visa or an airline ticket when they can simply go to Mexico and be part of that 2 million getaways? I don't know how many terrorists crossed this border under Joe Biden, but someday we're going to find out. And it's going to be a bad day for America when that happens.
We're going to have one badass president in the White House—Donald Trump—who's going to make sure we respond appropriately.
People always ask me why I take this so seriously. People say, "Tom Homan's a racist," or "Tom Homan's an [insult]." Say whatever you want. I don't give a damn. Why do I care? I care because I stood in the back of a tractor-trailer with 19 dead aliens who suffocated and baked to death, including a 5-year-old little boy who died in his father's arms. Throughout my career, I've seen tragedies. I've held dying children. I've seen dead aliens on the trail. I've talked to little girls as young as nine years old who were raped multiple times by the criminal cartels. They're animals. When you look into a little girl's eyes—nine years old—whose innocence and purity were taken from her, you see eyes with no life in them. Her life will never be the same. That's what pisses me off because President Trump had this locked down. He had it locked down, and this administration came in and unlocked it.
People die on the border every day. Women are sex-trafficked into this country every day. That's why I'm pissed off, and that's why the best day of my life was President Trump getting reelected to save lives. A secure border saves lives. It isn't rocket science.
...
Tren de Aragua, your days are numbered. My gang is bigger than your gang. We're gonna take you out of the country, we're going to deport you outta here. Who do you think you are coming to the greatest nation on earth and victimizing Americans in this country? Your days are numbered. You're number one on the list. MS-13, you're right behind them.
To the sanctuary cities who want to attack me every day and put roadblocks up, you're not going to assist us. Shame on you. Shame on any elected representative, councilperson, mayor, or governor who don't want to remove public safety threats in their community, who are here illegally. That is your number one responsibility, protecting your communities. If you're not going to do it, President Trump and ICE will.
The mayor of Chicago says Tom Homan isn't welcome in Chicago. Well guess where Tom Homan is going on day one? Chicago, Illinois!
You don't want me there, come get me.