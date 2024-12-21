Back to Videos

Leibovich: The Politics Of Joy Was One Of The Most Fundamentally Bad Misreads Of A Political Moment

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date December 21, 2024
The Atlantic's Mark Leibovich slammed the Harris-Walz campaign strategy of "joy" on this week's broadcast of 'Washington Week.'

"This is not a joyous moment in the American economy, in the American sort of mood in general," Leibovich said.


Jeffrey Goldberg: Right. Mark, let me stay with you. I wanted to ask since we're coming to the end of the year, I wanted to ask you all veteran political analysts, as you are, to talk about the things that actually surprised you a bit over this last year.

Mark, let me start with you. What was the -- there's a lot of surprises this year, but what's something that really struck you as, oh, that's unusual?

Mark Leibovich: Yes I mean, I think one of the things that struck me was, I mean, the sort of sprint to the election that the Kamala Harris, you know, Tim Walz campaign ran. I was surprised by -- first of all, I thought Kamala Harris did a nice job. I thought she -- I think Tim Walz was a good -- you know, pretty good candidate. But I was surprised that they sort of landed on the politics of joy, which struck me as one of the most fundamentally sort of bad misreads of a political moment, you know, in a long time, which is, you know, this is not a joyous moment in the American economy, in the American sort of mood in general.

And it was -- it struck me as something that was tone deaf and something that when I heard it, I was thinking, I don't know if this is going to work at all, and I don't know if they've thought this through. And so I guess I would say that my surprise from the last year is the politics of joy being a thing, because it struck me as misguided.
