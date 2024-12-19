RealClearPolitics: Trump Joins Budget Battle, "Diminished Biden," Amazon Strike, Future of Drone Warfare

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss the hottest topics in U.S. politics right now, starting with the drama on Capitol Hill as President-elect Trump and Elon Musk pressure House Republicans to start cutting the budget now, as the deadline to avoid a "government shutdown" budget crisis draws nearer. What does this mean for Speaker Mike Johnson and the tiny GOP House majority?
In the second segment, starting around timestamp 11:30, they discuss the implications of new reporting from the Wall Street Journal that President Biden might have declined more than the White House has been willing to admit: "How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden in Charge"
After that, starting around minute 23, they chat about ABC News signing a new contract with George Stephanopoulos despite the company’s decision to settle a lawsuit with President-elect Trump over his comments. Plus, some Amazon warehouse workers are going on strike, and a look at Donald Trump’s relationship with the Teamsters.
Finally, starting around minute 34:30, Andrew Walworth talks the future of drone warfare with Thom Shanker, a longtime Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times and co-author of the book: "Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons and New Threats"
Don’t miss a single episode of the RealClearPolitics weeknight radio show – subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.