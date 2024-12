RealClearPolitics: Trump Joins Budget Battle, "Diminished Biden," Amazon Strike, Future of Drone Warfare

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple Spotify , and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss the hottest topics in U.S. politics right now, starting with the drama on Capitol Hill as President-elect Trump and Elon Musk pressure House Republicans to start cutting the budget now, as the deadline to avoid a "government shutdown" budget crisis draws nearer. What does this mean for Speaker Mike Johnson and the tiny GOP House majority?In the second segment,, they discuss the implications of new reporting from the Wall Street Journal that President Biden might have declined more than the White House has been willing to admit: "How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden in Charge" After that,, they chat about ABC News signing a new contract with George Stephanopoulos despite the company’s decision to settle a lawsuit with President-elect Trump over his comments. Plus, some Amazon warehouse workers are going on strike, and a look at Donald Trump’s relationship with the Teamsters.Finally,, Andrew Walworth talks the future of drone warfare with Thom Shanker, a longtime Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times and co-author of the book: "Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons and New Threats"