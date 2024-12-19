Beattie: The Corrupt Ruling Class Has So Much Invested In The Fedsurrection J6 Lie

DARREN BEATTIE: She's a nefarious one indeed, and I'm glad that she's achieved a certain degree of the infamy that she deserves. It's taken us a while. In the past, people were a little ambivalent about her, but her name should say it all.
"Cheney" is arguably the most disgraced name in all of American politics, and she's continued with this tradition. First of all, her name and the "R" attached to it -- which is a disgrace unto itself -- lent a false sense of legitimacy to the January 6th committee.
I always described it as a bipartisan committee of "Democrats who hate Trump and his supporters," and "Republicans who hate Trump and his supporters even more." Liz Cheney fell in the latter category.
The January 6th committee was obviously a sham in every single aspect, in every dimension. We've covered this extensively at Revolver, going all the way back to the genesis of the operative theory of the committee, chaired by none other than Bennie Thompson, who incidentally was the Department of Homeland Security stooge in Congress. He was chairman of the Homeland Security Committee like seven times.
It just so happens that the intel fellow at DHS, who ordinarily would have written a threat assessment about January 6th but didn’t, was the subject of much speculation and suspicion. That very individual -- his name is Marr -- was hired by none other than Liz Cheney to work on the committee, when his very inattention to January 6th should have been a subject of the committee's investigation.
That's just one of many things Liz Cheney was involved in. This recent thing we’re hearing about in the media involves potential witness tampering. She was certainly involved in guiding Hutchinson and some of the other people who were testifying.
Frankly, I think it's undignified to even delve into the text of these utter mediocrities, these utter nonentities. I feel diminished as a human being even to know who this Hutchinson woman is. These are utter mediocrities. Why am I even aware of this? I feel diminished. I feel like my being is insulted simply by knowing who this nothing is.
So I don’t want to get too much into the details of these texts because ultimately, it’s pointless and it diminishes all of us. It suffices to say that Liz Cheney was one of the most nefarious creatures working in this January 6th operation.
The January 6th scam has been the basis upon which the weaponized government has marshaled its national security weight against the American people, against Trump, and against Trump supporters. It’s the lie on the basis of which many people are still in prison, although I think they will get out.
We just had a major piece on Revolver.news from a January 6th defendant offering a very innovative way to provide relief that actually doesn’t involve a pardon and puts the regime on an even more defensive posture.
This gets to the core of why we’ve been doing what we’ve been doing. The regime has so much invested in this “Fed-surrection” lie. I think the IG report that came out from the DOJ that covered up a lot but revealed enough to at least have people realize the Fed-surrection is a lie.
Some sportscaster even came out and said he understands it now. It’s becoming more mainstream -- not just the cutting-edge viewers of Warroom and Revolver anymore. More and more of the country is learning that they’ve been lied to in a big way.
As more and more is uncovered and as Liz Cheney gets on the defensive, I think this is a necessary and critical step toward not just accountability or punishing the criminal trash that did this, but toward the restoration of legitimacy.
That’s the final point I’d like to emphasize. Yes, retribution is an aspect. Yes, accountability is an aspect. Yes, an airing of the uncomfortable truth is an aspect. But the aim of all of this is a very productive one: the much-needed restoration of legitimacy in our institutions.
Right now, and rightly so, the American people have no trust and no faith in our institutions. Our country simply cannot survive or thrive on that basis into the indefinite future.
