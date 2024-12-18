Canadian Opposition Leader Poilievre: Government Must Work For The People, Not The Ego Of One Man

Canadian Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered this heartfelt speech about the suffering of average Canadians trying to make ends meet. Poilievre appears likely to take power as Justin Trudeau's government teeters in the wake of the Prime Minister's "embarrassing"
meeting with Donald Trump.
PIERRE POILIEVRE: When I travel across this country, I consistently meet two types of people. One, those who are a little better off and tell me—and I'll be very blunt about this—that if I don't win, they will leave the country. And they are very numerous. But, you know, I don't worry about them as much. You know who I worry about? The ones who can't leave. The ones who don't know—and if I can just use very blunt language—who tell me, "I don't know what the hell I'm going to do. I have no idea how I'm going to pay my way."
I met a waitress at a restaurant not long ago, and she came up to me and grabbed me by the hand. She said, "You have to win." And I said, "Oh, thank you. I appreciate your support." She said, "No, no, it wasn't a compliment. You have to win." Then she told me her story.
She told me that she was working one full-time job and two part-time jobs just to pay her bills. A single woman in her late 50s, she was tired of working all the time. So she cut everything out of her budget—every creature comfort, everything she enjoyed about her life—so that she could drop one of those part-time jobs. Then, one morning, she woke up and walked outside, and her car was gone. She called her insurance, and they said they weren't going to cover the replacement value. So she had to take that job back because she simply cannot live her life without a car.
Now, you can bet your bottom dollar the guy who stole the car was probably out on bail. This was not his first job. That's right. Her taxes have gone up, her heating bill has gone up, her wages have not gone up. She's scared to go out in the streets in places where they didn’t even lock the door not long ago.
These are the people we're fighting for. These silly games over here—they’re very entertaining, the soap opera that everyone’s seized with today—that's all fine. But there are real people whose lives are on the line here, and we have a duty to work for them.
Quite frankly, this woman doesn’t see me or any of us as any kind of savior. She sees us all as a last hope. In fact, she doesn’t want to be saved—she just wants her life back. Exactly. She was taking care of herself just fine until her taxes, her heat, her grocery bill went through the roof, and her car went missing. She was doing just fine. She was doing everything right.
I met another guy at the Lebrat Brewery a few days ago—you can watch the video of me talking with him. He walked up to me and said, "I have three jobs, and I can't make it. We're renting. We have no hope. We've given up on ever owning a home. We're renting, and we can barely make it."
He said to me, "I feel ashamed when I talk to my kids because they ask me why I'm never around and why we can never have a house. I feel like a failure." But he didn’t fail. He has been failed.
That's right. He has been robbed of the promise of Canada. It was a very simple promise: that if you worked hard, you got a good life. Now, it wasn’t fancy or extravagant, but you got a house with a yard where you could have kids playing safely. You could have a nice dog that you could afford to feed, along with the kids, and your kids could play safely in the streets.
That was the promise. Now, politicians break promises all the time. But you know what was bad about this promise? This promise didn’t belong to this prime minister. It wasn’t his promise to break. It belonged to all of us.
Our purpose is to bring home that promise for that young man, that young father, and that older female worker, so they can once again take back control of their lives. Live in a safe country where their hard work earns them a good wage, where the rent and their food are affordable, and where, when they go to bed at night, they know they will be safe throughout their sleep and that they will have their car in their driveway in the morning.
A country where people are proud again to fly the flag, where they know the government is a servant and not a master. Right. Where they understand that, every day, the Commons—this place—works for the common people, not for the ego of one man desperate to cling on to his job.
We must remember that we are servants in this place. We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here. Our personal dramas are not important. The dramas that should seize all of our concern and imagination are the daily dramas of the working women and men who build this country.
We are in it for them. We're going to give them back control of their lives in the freest country on Earth: Canada. Let's bring it home.