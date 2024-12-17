RealClearPolitics: Will Trump End Remote Work for Federal Workers? CNN's Syria Flub, Rep. Chip Roy's Ultimatum on Spending

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth start off the show with a conversation about President Biden guaranteeing the right of some federal employees to work from home as President Trump says he wants to fire anyone who doesn't come into the office full time. Also, a new Emerson poll says a surprisingly large number of people -- 41% of Americans under 30 -- sympathize with the man who shot and killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.
In the second segment, starting around minute 14:30, the gang discusses CNN's Clarrisa Ward getting duped into filming a "staged" interview where a Syrian Air Force intelligence operative accused of war crimes pretended to be a political prisoner.
"They touted this story everywhere," Tom Bevan explained. "They said they found this poor prisoner languishing in a cell after Assad's regime left. He's under the blanket, he's grabbing her hand and won't let go, it's very dramatic. And it also turned out to be bullsh*t -- like, the whole thing. If they knew ahead of time, that is an order of magnitude worse... But otherwise, it's a massive breach of journalistic integrity and the trust of the viewers."
"It was so bad people are coming up with conspiracy theories to explain it," Carl Cannon added.
Next, starting around timestamp 20:10, RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann interviews Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy about last-minute efforts in Congress to pass an end-of-the-year spending bill that Roy condemns as a "blank check."
"Any time you hear the phrase 'scrambling' and 'end of the year' in Congress, you should run, if you care about fiscal conservatism or reducing the debt," Roy said. "It's Tuesday morning, government funding expires Friday, and I'm told it's 1,400 pages. $110 billion of un-paid-for additional spending," he said. "To say I have concerns is an understatement."
"Something has to change," Roy said. "There's always something, there's always an emergency, there's always a heartstring to pull on... We always have a reason to spend money because we can. Because we print money. And it's destroying the country," he said. "You're mad at me because I won't sign off on another $100 billion [for Ukraine]. How about this? Top marginal rates will go up from 37% to 43%, the rate it was under Clinton, for the next two years, and we'll pay for your Ukraine war. Crickets. I haven't heard a thing about it since."
"People are getting a free lunch, they're getting low taxes but they never cut spending. Let me just give a warning shot to my colleagues: You are not getting tax cuts this next year without corresponding significant spending cuts that will reduce deficits. Let me be clear, that is going to be a hill I will die on," Roy told Wegmann.
Roy also provides a behind-the-scenes look at a recent meeting with Elon Musk and members of Congress.
Finally, starting at minute 32, Andrew Walworth talks to Fox News senior political analyst Juan Williams about Donald Trump’s agenda and the challenges he will face during his first 100 days. Also a preview of his latest book: "New Prize for These Eyes: The Rise of America’s Second Civil Rights Movement"
