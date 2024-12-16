RealClearPolitics: Unpacking Trump's First Post-Election Presser, ABC Settles Defamation Lawsuit, 2026 Around the Corner, Drone Mystery

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Phil Wegmann discuss Donald Trump spending more than an hour today answering questions at his first press conference since the election. Is Trump right that "everybody wants to be [his] friend" this time around?
Starting around 8 minutes into the show, the gang discusses this weekend's Army-Navy football game where the president-elect hosted an entourage of supporters and allies, including many cabinet picks.
"We laugh at the spectacle sometimes, it makes for a good photo-op, but behind the scenes, folks who want something from this administration are watching very closely. How do they get into that inner circle?" RCP White House reporter Phil Wegmann said. What's the status of President Trump's cabinet nominations?
In the second segment, starting around minute 14, the gang reacts to reports that Vice President Kamala Harris is thinking about running for governor of California.
"We're hearing this not from Kamala Harris, but from others," points out RCP Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon. "The California governorship has never been considered a participation trophy or a consolation prize -- a California governor would say it is not a demotion from VP -- but she's going to have to earn it."
"Who could possibly beat her?" asked Tom Bevan. "I think it's hers for the taking if she wants it."
"One-on-one? Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey" suggested Carl Cannon. "You laugh, but they laughed at Ronald Reagan."
Around minute 20, the conversation shifts to ABC News and George Stephanopoulos settling a lawsuit with Donald Trump, who says they defamed him by saying he was found liable for "rape." Does this signal a change in media?
After that, starting around minute 26, Tom Bevan talks with RCP election analyst Sean Trende about the president-elect's transition scoring a positive approval rating in some new polls and looking forward to the 2026 midterm elections.
"He's acting presidential and he knows now what that means, that being president is not the same as hosting a reality TV show, and that is something for Republicans to be optimistic about," Trende said. "Does it surprise me? Absolutely, the man hasn't had a positive approval rating in 10 years in the public eye."
"In our RealClearPolitics average of approval ratings, he was never over 50%, even from the day he was inaugurated," Tom Bevan noted. "He's already starting out ahead of where he was in 2016."
Finally, starting around minute 36, Carl Cannon chats with RCP contributor Charles Lipson about the wave of mysterious drone sightings taking place and his new article in the Spectator: "What's Flying Over New Jersey?"
"The government is telling us two inconsistent things," Lipson said. "They're saying they don't know what it is, but don't worry about it. You can say one or you can say the other, but don't say both!"
