Megyn Kelly: Stephanopoulos Has Always Been A Partisan Hack, He's Just Too Ball-Less To Own His Partisan Nature

SIRIUSXM: Megyn Kelly begins the show by discussing the massive media news about the ABC News paying Donald Trump $15 million and apologizing for George Stephanopoulos' comments during a March interview, the defamation lawsuit at issue and whether Stephanopoulos really defamed Trump, the real reason ABC settled, and more.
MEGYN KELLY: You never see these media organizations held to account for their vile lies they tell about Donald Trump. It's rare to see it happen at all. And trust me, as a media figure, I'm not clamoring to see media figures consumed for defamation for mild sins or even moderate sins. But this was just so egregious, and they did it over and over and over again at ABC News. They didn't care. They clearly enjoyed saying what George Stephanopoulos said. It made them feel good about themselves. This is George Stephanopoulos’... I'll just leave the dirty teen joke there that that's how he feels about saying nasty things about Trump. And finally, it came back to bite him.
I would love to see what's in his text messages to his producers, because I guarantee it just cost ABC News $15 million. That's almost certainly what happened. So you may have heard this over the weekend, Trump sued ABC News, and ABC News caved. They collapsed. They gave in like that, and quickly settled the case with President-elect Donald Trump after the network's top star George Stephanopoulos, had been ruled by the judge to be required to sit for a deposition. He fought it. He didn't want to have to do it. And the judge late last week said, ‘Well, you have to. You said a bunch of dumb shit. You've been sued for defamation. I've refused to get rid of this case thus far, and you must sit like any other defendant.’ You privilege whatever. ‘You must sit for deposition and answer questions from Trump’s lawyer…’
They collapsed. They gave in and cried uncle. It's sad, because I would have loved to have read that deposition transcript. You guys are probably familiar with the absolutely disgusting interview that led to all of this with George Stephanopoulos. We did a big episode on this, because he had on Congresswoman Nancy Mace back in the spring… And we focus on the fact that he thought it would be super fun and really make him look good to go after a rape survivor, Nancy Mace, and really twist her facts and her words in her face… ‘You claim you're a rape victim. How could a rape victim support a rapist.’
Great. Great positioning. You're idiots. Stephanopoulos is an idiot, and so are his producers, because let me tell you, in all my years at Fox – nevermind, my short stint at NBC — the producers have a couple of jobs. One is to arm the anchor with facts… Fail. Okay, fail there! And two is to protect the anchor. You protect the anchor. And so if the anchor is out there saying something colossally stupid, usually, if you have a great producer, they'll get in your ear to say, ‘No, it's this. No, it's that. Be careful.’ That happens with me all the time on this show. My producers, the ones who run heard on various segments that I'm doing, if they realize I've said something inaccurate or that I'm searching for a fact are constantly in my ears, that is why I wear these headphones?... Ten times that, a hundred times that, on ABC broadcast news and a Sunday show like the one George Stephanopoulos sits for – partisan hack. He's been there a long time.
It doesn't make him any more respectable. He's a partisan hack. He started off as a partisan hack, and he remains one. He's just too ball-less to own his partisan nature and [he] wants us to believe that he's straight and narrow now, notwithstanding all those years helping Bill Clinton. And the irony of him going after a rape supporter in that way… after his years running the War Room tearing down Bill Clinton's sexual assault accusers. It's just rich. So now the whole thing has cost him his reputation and his company $15 million.