Devin Nunes on ABC's $15 Million Settlement: "These News Agencies Need To Get Out Of The Smear Merchant Business"

DEVIN NUNES: What we have been talking about this whole time during this interview is we just need to depoliticize the intelligence agencies.



And if you do that, you can't deal with where the media, the fake news media, and the left concoct conspiracies and then go and then take information and intelligence, supposed intelligence, that ends up being fake intelligence, and then open up fake investigations that then leak out to the American public, where the American public thinks that something is happening that didn't happen, like the Russia hoax.



We need to get that -- we need to stop that in that. And I think I will be a good backstop for the president in that manner. If I see something that's not right, we will investigate it and we will report to the president and hopefully bring it to a quick end.



BARTIROMO: Well, I mean, you're right. The Russia collusion story ripped the country apart. It literally ripped the country apart, and it was all based on just one political campaign tried to take down another political campaign.



But just as you're talking about this this weekend, ABC announces that it's settled the Trump defamation case. ABC will now pay a $15 million donation into a future President Trump Organization, and they will apologize for -- to President Trump.



Your reaction that ABC has agreed to donate $15 million to Donald Trump's future president foundation or museum to settle these claims.



NUNES: Well, maybe it'll be the fake news museum.



But I think the key is here is, I'm glad that ABC News is doing this, but there's so many other news agencies that need to get out of the smear merchant business, that need to get, as Pelosi said back in the day, the wrap-up smears. It just needs to -- it needs to end.



In a day where we have technology out there like social media, like TRUTH Social and others, the information gets out there far and wide. And what you need for these legacy media companies to do is to just report the facts. Let people speak for themselves. Interview someone. Let people see it all. It's very simple. The technology works easily.



And don't mince words, cut up people's quotes that just is to promote a conspiracy theory or some fake news item that makes the media look so biased. And I think that's the key. So this is a good step that ABC News is doing. Congratulations to President Trump and his legal team that was involved in that.



But I will tell you, as you're well aware, there's dozens and dozens of others that need to do the same thing that have done a lot of bad work over the last few years.





