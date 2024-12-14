Ali Vitali: We're Constantly Watching Trump Shift The Overton Window On Unfathomable Things That Become Common

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali on this week's episode of 'Washington Week' told her colleagues President-elect Donald Trump was "ratcheting up and darkening his rhetoric." Vitali also predicted the bipartisan Senate immigration bill that fell apart earlier in the year that would be passed and signed in the Trump administration.
Ali Vitali: But this is also where -- I'm sorry Lisa. This is where when you see Trump ratcheting up and darkening his rhetoric consistently over the course of this campaign, and certainly some of his most brutal rhetoric has been around immigrants who come to this country illegally, we've seen it only continue.
You make the point rightly that he can't, for many reasons, use the military to do a deportation system, but in that Time interview he says, well, it's an invasion. We should be able to use. And so we're watching him and it's always constantly watching him shift that Overton window where people are talking about things that are unfathomable and then you come back five years later and suddenly he's put it into the ether so much that it's sort of become common speak.
That's I think what we're watching him do here. And Republicans have been priming on this over the course of the last several years in legislation they know is never going to get passed. But, quite frankly, I'm just waiting for the moment that the Senate bill that was so bipartisanly negotiated, that Democrats really gave so many things to Republicans on and Donald Trump ultimately killed in the Senate, I'm just waiting for that to come back around and for Trump to say, it's a great bill, I'm ready to do it now.