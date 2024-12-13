Hemingway: Drone Saga Is Just The Sad End of Biden's Profoundly Failed Presidency

Mollie Hemingway on Friday's edition of 'Special Report' commented on the lack of transparency from the Biden administration on the ongoing drone problem in New Jersey.
BRET BAIER: Mollie, I want to turn stories to this drone story because it has expanded as far as these drone sightings, as people say. If you look at a map, it's not just New Jersey, New York. There's out west as well, Nevada, California. John Kirby on with Martha today.
JOHN KIRBY, WHITE HOUSE: I'm not going to lie to you or to the American people, and I'm not going to say we know something when we don't. And we would never, ever stoop to think that an American citizen was crazy or nuts because of what they're seeing and what they're documenting. We're taking that imagery seriously, and we're doing the best we can to analyze it, and we encourage people to come forward if they have additional sightings and imagery. We want to do the best we can to triangulate it.
BAIER: And now the president-elect is coming in with saying, "Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so. Let the public know, and now, otherwise, shoot them down."
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FEDERALIST: Slightly different approach there for President-elect Trump from the current administration. I think we have one of two options here. Either these drones are being sent up by our government, and they are lying to us about it, and that's not good, or they're not being sent up by our government, and our government is doing a really poor job of understanding who is sending them up and how they're communicating that to the American people.
It reminds people, I think, also of how they handled the Chinese spy balloons when those were going across the country. We actually did know what those were, and we still didn't handle that very well, and it's kind of a reminder of all the failures of this Biden presidency, foreign policy, willfully opening up the border, inflationary spending, all the problems globally, and then the worst thing, which would be weaponization of the Department of Justice to destroy rule of law, but this is just kind of a sad end to this presidency.