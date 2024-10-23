RealClearPolitics: Harris CNN Town Hall, Brand New Polls, Are Third Parties Just Spoilers? Are Dems Worried Trump Has Momentum?

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple
, Spotify
Carl Cannon, Andrew Walworth, and Tom Bevan run down the latest polls and look at whether Democrats are worried the momentum may be turning against Harris in the final days of the presidential race.
In the second segment, around 14 minutes, the gang looks at the Harris campaign's latest interviews, including an interview last night with NBC News
, and look forward to tonight’s CNN "town hall."
Plus, a discussion of Jeffrey Goldberg's piece in The Atlantic comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.
After that, around minute 27, Andrew Walworth talks to Mike Leon -- the host of the "Can We Please Talk?" podcast -- about tonight’s televised debate featuring third-party presidential candidates including Jill Stein (Green Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party), and Randall Terry (Constitution Party). You can watch the debate tonight at 8:00 p.m. on CSPAN or streaming live here on RealClearPolitics
.
Finally, around minute 40, Carl Cannon talks to RealClearInvestigations writer Mark Hemingway about how well-financed progressive foundations are providing support for financially distressed local news organizations, and whether that will further erode public confidence in the media.
