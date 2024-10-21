Steve Cortes: Food Inflation Has Become A Nightmare For American Families

Steve Cortes investigates how inflation, particularly on grocery prices, is impacting Americans and how the Harris campaign's narrative blaming "price gouging" does not explain what is happening."This crisis is a created crisis, the result of horrible, sustained policy failures. And the primary culprits are Kamala Harris and her partner, Joe Biden," Cortes said. "When they took office in January 2021, America was rebounding fast from the virus panic. The second Trump boom was thriving in what economists called a 'V-shaped' recovery.""That recovery did not involve serious inflation on food or anything. The CPI was at a mere 1.4%. Soon it would skyrocket to over 9% in 2022 under the dismal economic mismanagement of Kamala Harris... and her pals on Capitol Hill.""Young people have never seen these kinds of price increases, and the most shocking were at the grocery store," he said. "According to the CPI grocery index, food prices have risen a whopping 21% since Kamala Harris was sworn in. Pay for workers did not remotely keep up with that grocery price surge, which is why real wages -- adjusted for prices -- have crashed under Harris and Biden."