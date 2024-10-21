James Carville to "Unknown" Host Charlie Stone: "I'm Not Very Interested In Being Very Fair" In Defeating Trump

The discussion delves into Carville's tenacity, the art of his salesmanship, and the political landscape leading up to the 2024 election. Carville shares insights on his decision to publicly renounce President Biden's re-election campaign, the challenges facing Vice President Harris, and the appeal of Donald Trump, which he contends is based primarily on "...misogyny and racism."
He believes that former President Trump's election is a threat to democracy and is not interested in "...being very fair" in defeating him.
"I'm really not interested in being very fair about the whole goddamn thing," Carville said. "Okay. I really don't think we should have fought fair against the Germans and the Japanese. I think we should have like snuck around them. And I think we should have, you know, gone behind him in the lines and cut their goddamn throats because that was what was at stake. I think we're literally approaching the same place right now. I'm not talking about everybody stop. Don't faint. I'm not talking about actually sweating a political opponent's throat."
CARVILLE: And I think that this is literally a battle for the survival of the constitution. And if he has some personal quality, I mean, I'm sure he loves his children. James, you got to admit that Trump loves his children. All right. So what? The history is piles of tenacious people that have tried to ruin civilization.
I'm a little, we'll put out what, I don't mean to come in at that, but you got to admit crowd. Yeah, I got to admit one thing, the country's about to blow a gasket.
CHARLIE STONE: So give me the sense of what that gasket looks like. Just rattle off to me if Trump actually becomes the next president of the United States.
CARVILLE: Well, let's take him at his word because he's going to arrest people like Matt and John and me. He's already told you that. He said, I'm going to use the military to round up liberals and they're more dangerous than Putin or Xi or Kim Il-sung. He's already told you that. Take him at his word. He's going to pull for Russia. He is going to pull us out of NATO. Take him at his word.
He is telling you that right to your face. And people say, wow, maybe he won't do that. No, he will do that. He's doing it right in front of your face. And you know, he's going to say, if he gets elected, I told all of you, I was going to do that. And you voted for me anyway.
And people will say, well, I didn't know he said that. That's my great fear. Let people know what he said that he's going to do. And I'm really not interested in being very fair about the whole goddamn thing. Okay. I really don't think we should have fought fair against the Germans and the Japanese.
I think we should have like snuck around them. And I think we should have, you know, gone behind him in the lines and cut their goddamn throats because that was what was at stake. I think we're literally approaching the same place right now. I'm not talking about everybody stop. Don't faint. I'm not talking about actually sweating a political opponent's throat.
Chapters:
00:00 The Stakes of Political Warfare
01:03 Tenacity and Resilience in Adversity
02:55 The Making of a Documentary: James Carville's Legacy
06:13 Navigating Political Relationships and Strategies
09:04 Understanding Trump's Appeal and Political Dynamics
11:53 The Consequences of Political Choices