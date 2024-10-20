Gov. Glenn Youngkin: Why Donald Trump Is Surging In The Polls

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: I think this whole line of attack on President Trump reflects the fact that we have a candidate in the Democratic Party who is unable to really convey a future vision for the country and what she will do to tackle the most important issues. So, what do they do? They have to revert to old adages about what they've been calling him for a long time, which sadly is the lie that he's unfit for office.



The reality, of course, is if they would just focus on what the voters are focusing on, which is the economy, the border, national security, and of course, feeling safe in our own country because of the number of illegal immigrants who have come across and turned every state into a border state.



I'm a governor in a state that is purple -- it just is. I travel around the commonwealth consistently, listening to voters, and what I hear over and over again is a massive concern about the economic future and their ability to afford groceries, gas, tuition, and to buy a home or make rental payments. What I hear over and over again are major concerns about the millions of people that have come across the border and the hundreds of thousands of violent criminals that have crossed the border, just identified two weeks ago by senior ICE officials. What I also hear are major concerns about safety. These are the topics President Trump is talking about.



The reason why the other side can't talk about them, and why they want to distract everyone, is because they have demonstrated over the last three and a half years that they don't have the answers. They've unleashed unprecedented inflation that has been a gut punch anytime someone walks into a grocery store, they've allowed millions upon millions of illegal immigrants to come across the border and turn every state into a border state. What is happened around the world is just a representation of a weak presidency, a weak vice presidency, and a weak America.



Americans and Virginians want strength back in the White House. They want someone who will stand for a strong economy, where the lives of all Americans are lifted, like we had before. High growth and low inflation -- not low growth and high inflation, where people can't get great jobs, and where manufacturing comes back to the United States. This is the future Virginians and Americans are talking to me about, and that's why we see President Trump surging in the polls around the country.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes the case for Donald Trump during an interview on "FOX News Sunday":