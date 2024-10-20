Sacks: Bureaucrats Think Lawfare Against Political Opponents Is Their Job

DAVID SACKS: There's going to be lawfare all over the place... I'm definitely not at the top of the list. Elon is at the top of the list. So, he has no choice but to go all-in, they're already doing lawfare against him. But I think the point is just that if they're not defeated, they're going to keep doing it -- because there is no downside for it.



DAVID FRIEDBERG: I will comment on the California Coastal Commission ruling that was based on Elon's political tweets, which is why they stopped additional [SpaceX] launches from Vandenberg [AF base]. First off all, the California Coastal Commission has authority over Vandenberg and the operations -- which seems like something wrong, but they have the ability to block launches out of Vandenberg, which they did. And in their decision, they said it was because of Elon's political tweets.



...



To bring in his tweets to make a decision about the progress of SpaceX and to allow public space to be used to further than cause and activity seems to me abhorrent and ridiculous, and it is exactly what's wrong with the bureaucratic morass that a lot of these institutions have grown into.



DAVID SACKS: She said the quiet part out loud, so in a way, she does us a favor. Which is, she acknowledged that all of this lawfare against SpaceX and Elon is political. She basically pleaded guilty to it.



She's proud of it because she doesn't think there is anything wrong with it. She thinks this is her job as a bureaucrat, she's supposed to punish people who tweet things you're not supposed to say. This is the truth about lawfare, they're using the agencies of the federal government to exact reprisals against their political opponents. And if there is not a punishment for that, it is going to keep going.

"All-In" podcast hosts Sacks and Friedberg discuss "lawfare" against Elon Musk's companies over his political speech and warn that if there are no consequences to this kind of behavior by federal agencies and bureaucracies, it will escalate: