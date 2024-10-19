Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Democrats Are No Longer The Party of JFK, That's Why Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk & I Left

GUTFELD: Bobby? I like Bobby, seems like we're old friends. Bobby, let's go out back and wrestle that cow. All right. This -- this topic, I like this topic because I feel like you know this. You've probably experienced conflicts and fissures from family and from friends, right?



KENNEDY: Yes.



GUTFELD: Care to share any specifics?



KENNEDY: You know, I was interested in this because of what? The observation you made about that it's kind of a paradox that Democrats see themselves as the party of tolerance. And I think, you know, there's intolerance, there's vigil, there's poison, there's anger on both sides, but I found that it's more that the Democrats are much less tolerant of somebody holding different political beliefs.



There's tribalism, and the orthodoxies are much more insidious in the Democratic Party. And it's disturbing to me, because I think the polarization is the worst thing for our country, and that, you know, we have huge problems in this country, but we also are very resilient, but we're never going to solve them if we don't -- if we're not able to come together. And I think that the Democrats are much more tend to be much more intolerant than Republicans on these issues. That's my personal observation, and it's interesting to see that validated by that poll.



GUTFELD: I mean, I've noticed it all my life as a lefty and then a righty, and then nothing. You know. I do think that, for some reason, liberal politics are tied more to the ego than maybe Republican politics, because Republicans put their politics in a box. You know, that you have family, you have job, you have sports recreation, but for Democrats, politics is part of your identity. Maybe that's what it is. I don't know. That's my thought.



KENNEDY: There's also, I think that the people these days who tend to be Republican or conservative, are much more inclined to critical thinking. And I think that used to be the purview of the Democratic Party. But you had said before that we left the Democratic Party, that Elon myself and Tulsi, I think all of us feel like the Democratic Party left us, a party of Robert Kennedy, of John. Kennedy doesn't exist anymore.



I was at the party of that was anti-war, it was the party that was against censorship. It was the party that opposed the corporate takeover of our government. Today, the Democratic Party is the party of war, it's the party of censorship, it's the party of Wall Street, a big pharma, big tech, big data, big banking, and the military industrial complex.



GUTFELD: And big butts, because of the diet.



KENNEDY: Well, yeah.



GUTFELD: It's true. Big food.



TYRUS: OK, OK. But all big butts not a bad thing, Gutfeld. So, lets --



GUTFELD: No, that's true. That's true.



TYRUS: OK, because people don't skip leg days.



GUTFELD: Dagen, I'm going to flip the rolls. Would you date a man?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told FOX News 'Gutfeld!' host Greg Gutfeld that Democrats are "much more intolerant" than Republicans and it is now the party of Wall Street and the Military Industrial Complex."There's tribalism, and the orthodoxies are much more insidious in the Democratic Party," Kennedy said. "And it's disturbing to me, because I think the polarization is the worst thing for our country, and that, you know, we have huge problems in this country, but we also are very resilient, but we're never going to solve them if we don't -- if we're not able to come together. And I think that the Democrats are much more tend to be much more intolerant than Republicans on these issues. That's my personal observation, and it's interesting to see that validated by that poll."