Kayleigh McEnany: Biden Is The Ghost That Keeps Haunting The Kamala Harris Campaign

FOX News contributor and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacts to former President Donald Trump's performance at the Al Smith dinner.
KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to a Special Edition of JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME. I'm Kayleigh McEnany.
Now to a Fox News Alert: Trump holding a rally in the battleground state of Michigan. We'll take you there very soon, and on to this Fox News Alert, yet another, as President Trump continues to make gains in key battleground states, this as Kamala Harris and Democrats are in a state of total panic. They are literally knifing each other in the press, as her campaign, which is in disarray, hobbles to the finish line.
All this as POLITICO -- POLITICO admits Trump won the day because Harris ditched dinner. The dinner to which POLITICO refers is the Al Smith Dinner. It is the one night of every election cycle where candidates can put politics aside and come together for lighthearted fun.
The night is about raising money for Catholic Charities, but it's also an opportunity for presidential candidates to show that they are the candidate that you want to have a beer with.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The story of Al Smith's historic run for the presidency is truly inspiring. It gives me hope that in America, it's still not possible for a fella named "Al" to be the commander-in-chief.
(LAUGHTER)
JOHN MCCAIN, FORMER US SENATOR: The heralded arrival of a man known to Oprah Winfrey as "The One."
(LAUGHTER)
MCCAIN: Being a friend and colleague of Barack. I just called him "That One."
(LAUGHTER)
MCCAIN: He doesn't mind at all. In fact, he even has a pet name for me, George Bush.
(LAUGHTER)
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Earlier today, I went shopping at some stores in Midtown. I understand Governor Romney went shopping for some stores in Midtown.
(LAUGHTER)
OBAMA: It's what we have in common, beginning with our unusual names. Actually, Mitt is his middle name. I wish I could use my middle name.
(LAUGHTER)
DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hillary accidentally bumped into me, and she very civilly said, pardon me.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: Look, it's all in good fun, right? The Al Smith Foundation has been inviting presidential candidates for almost 60 years.
Kamala Harris last night became the first presidential candidate since Walter Mondale to decline that invitation, and Mondale, as you may remember, went on to lose 49 states in a landslide. But since Kamala couldn't make time for Catholic Charities, the emcee of the night, comedian, Jim Gaffigan spent the night roasting her.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JIM GAFFIGAN, COMEDIAN: Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state. I'm sorry, why is Vice President Harris not here?
(LAUGHTER)
GAFFIGAN: Consider this. This is a room full of Catholics and Jews in New York City. This is a layup for the Democratic nominee. I mean, in her defense, I mean, she did find time to appear on "The View," Howard Stern, Colbert and the longtime staple of campaigning, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: Kamala Harris was in no laughing mood, none at all. In fact, she decided to record this bizarre video.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Al Smith dinner provides a rare opportunity to set aside partisanship.
MOLLY SHANNON, COMEDIAN: Sorry --
HARRIS: Hey, what's going on? Who was that?
SHANNON: Sorry, Mary Kathleen. Tonight is one of the biggest dinners, next to the Last Supper.
HARRIS: It is a very important dinner, and it's an important tradition that I'm so proud to be a part of.
SHANNON: Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms and I smell them like that. That's gross.
HARRIS: Is there anything that you think that maybe I shouldn't bring up tonight?
SHANNON: Well, don't lie. Thou shall not bear false witness to thy neighbor.
HARRIS: Indeed, especially thy neighbor's election results.
SHANNON: Don't worry if you make a mistake, Catholic people are very forgiving. Yes. And also, one last thing I want to tell you, don't forget to say "Superstar."
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: I mean, do you find that funny? Some may co-opt a term of the left and just call it "Weird."
Trump, on the other hand, showed up. He brought his best jokes with him.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith Dinner. I really hoped that she would come, because we can't get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh. She laughs like crazy.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: Instead of attending tonight, she's in Michigan receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: That's not a pretty sight.
Unfortunately, Governor Walz isn't here himself, but don't worry, he'll say that he was he's going to say it.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: If Democrats really wanted to have someone not be with us this evening, they would have just sent Joe Biden.
Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum. Doesn't he look glum? He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: White Dudes for Harris. Anybody know? Are some of you here? White Dudes, it doesn't sound like it, but I'm not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives' lovers are all voting for me.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: Now, maybe Democrats just weren't in the mood to laugh with good reason, the joy is starting to turn into dread.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REPORTER: Critics say the joy is gone. You response?
HARRIS: Oh, I'm having a great time.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: But Kamala says she's having a great time. Her tone at rallies tells a different story.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HARRIS: Someone who suggests we should terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again have the privilege of standing behind the seal of the president of the United States. Never again. Never again. Never again.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: That does not sound like joy. No, it sounds like defeat.
Trump, meanwhile, is in his best polling position in a decade. Look at this. At this point in 2016, Clinton was up seven points, in 2020 Biden was up almost nine, and today, Harris is up just 1.4 percent. Wow.
And for the first time, Trump is leading Harris in every single battleground state in the RealClearPolitics averages, and Republicans even have a one-point lead in national voter registration. That is a massive reversal from the last two elections, when Democrats had the lead.
And Trump is even making gains in blue districts, like Connecticut's Fifth District. I could not believe this when I saw it. Look at this. It's a new Emerson poll. Kamala is leading Trump by just one point. But here's the thing, Biden won this district by 11 points in 2020. They have voted for Democrats for the last quarter century. Let that sink in, just a one-point difference.
Democrats are already bracing for the worst. Reuters reports that the Harris campaign is shifting strategy as anxiety rises over Trump gains, and three sources tell NBC that the White House and Harris campaign have been in frequent contact about how she plans to distance herself from Biden while maintaining her overall loyalty to him. She's losing time, we've got 18 days.
Biden is the ghost that keeps haunting the Harris campaign, and Democrats want him as far away as possible.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GAFFIGAN: President Biden couldn't be here tonight. The DNC made sure of that.
(LAUGHTER)
GAFFIGAN: The Democrats have been telling us, Trump -- Trump's reelection is a threat to democracy. In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent and installed Kamala Harris.
In other words, all her dreams have come true.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: So who isn't running away from Biden? Nancy Pelosi says she still has not spoken to him since he dropped out, and now she's not showing up to the White House.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REPORTER: She was not seen at the Italian American celebration when she's been front and center in the past. Was she not invited?
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don't have anything to share with you on that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCENANY: Democrats are as divided, scared and angry as ever, and Republicans are unified, confident, even joyful.
Now, if you're a Democrat, you cannot help but feel anxious.