David Brooks: For Alienated Young Men, Trump Is Your Meal Ticket

PBS NEWSHOUR: New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including how the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could mark a turning point in the war in Gaza, and key moments in the presidential race with less than three weeks to go before Election Day.
AMNA NAWAZ, PBS NEWSHOUR: And to the degree this is going to come down to a small number of votes in a handful of states, we know it's going to be won on the margins, right, unless anything dramatically changes.
This other issue of the gender gap that we have seen, just a huge gender gap, with a huge male advantage for former President Trump and a huge female advantage for Vice President Harris. And I just have to say, I'm asking all the smart men in my life this question.
[LAUGHTER]
Because Harris continues to have weaker support with younger men, men who supported President Biden. And I just wonder why you think that is. Why do men have a problem supporting her?
David?
DAVID BROOKS, NEW YORK TIMES: Yes, well, young men have been drifting away from the Democratic Party for a long time. And that's especially accelerating. And I don't want to downplay the role that sexism may play here.
But young men are — have lower graduation rates, lower grades, lower work force participation rates, higher unemployment. Young men have been suffering and struggling over the last 10 years in an accelerating form. And so, if you're alienated, Trump is sort of your meal ticket.
And if you're alienated, well, the number one predictor of whether a young guy is going to go Democrat or Republican is this question, do you like Joe Rogan? And so there's a podcast industry serving these young guys. And it tends to be pretty conservative industries, ramping all the way to the insane Andrew Tate.
And so I think they're alienated because of what's happened to young men recently. There's this nutrition system that's feeding them some reinforcement, and it's pretty conservative.
JONATHAN CAPEHART, WASHINGTON POST: That Trump meal ticket is junk food.
And I agree with you. I take everything that you say. I see all of what you're saying. But I also see what former President Obama was saying in that campaign office in Pennsyl — yes, in Pennsylvania, when he was talking specifically to African American men.
But when you watch the whole clip, he also mentions Latino men, white men, Asian men, that this is a bigger — this is a bigger issue, this concern — and not to downplay the role sexism plays into this. I do think it's part of it. And we can't just ignore it. We have to talk about it.
So, all those people who were tut-tutting President Obama for saying what he said, I applaud him for saying what he said, because we need — we have to talk about it. Otherwise, we will never — we will never overcome it.