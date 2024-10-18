RealClearPolitics: Trump Roasts at Al Smith Dinner, Both Parties Focus on Turnout, Battle for House and Senate

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth discuss last night’s Al Smith Dinner in New York where comedian Jim Gaffigan and Donald Trump made in-person remarks and Kamala Harris addressed the audience through a pre-taped video.
They also talk about efforts from both parties to drive turnout, including a plan for the British Labour Party to send 100 volunteers to work on the Harris campaign in critical swing states.
Around 26 minutes into the show, RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende joins Tom Bevan to talk about the latest presidential campaign polls and which party is best placed to win control of the House and Senate.
Finally, around 38 minutes, Carl Cannon and Peter Berkowitz from the Hoover Institution discuss the politics of "disinformation" and what the U.S. can do to promote peace in the Middle East.
Don’t miss a single episode of the RealClearPolitics weeknight radio show – subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.