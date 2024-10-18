CNN's Enten: Harris Momentum Has Stalled, Driving Sharper Attacks On Trump

HARRY ENTEN, CNN: I think there are a lot of folks, such as myself, who think that Donald Trump's unpopularity is baked in. But here's the deal. If you believe that Donald Trump has somehow become less popular over time, let me change your mind about that. In fact, he is more popular at this point in the campaign than he was at this point in the 2020 campaign or the 2016 campaign.



Look, he's still underwater, right? With a negative nine-point net favorability rating. But that is higher than he was in 2020 at minus 12 points when he nearly won, and it is way higher than the minus 27 net favorability back in 2016 when he did win.



So, I think there's this real question in Kamala Harris's mind and the campaign's mind: why is Trump more popular now than he was at this point in 2020 or 2016? I think that is why you're seeing the sharpening attacks. They want to put him back down to here. There's no way they’re necessarily going to get him back down to here, but they want to make Trump more unpopular than he is right now because he's more popular now than at either point in 2020 or 2016.



CNN HOST So, this could be what they're seeing with regard to Trump. But could it also have something to do with what they're seeing with Kamala Harris?



ENTEN: Yeah, look, Kamala Harris is more popular than Donald Trump, but her popularity was rising once she became the presumptive Democratic nominee. She was at minus 15 points back on July 17th, then minus four points on August 17th, then plus one point in September. She was actually in positive territory a month ago, but she has fallen back down to minus one. The momentum of Kamala Harris has stalled, and I think they feel like they have to change something in their campaign because they were seeing a rise, and now it has stalled out.



Look, she's still more popular than Trump, but Joe Biden was more popular than Trump—much more—and barely won, and Hillary Clinton was more popular than Donald Trump and lost. Being more popular than Trump isn't enough. She wants to continue to see her favorability rise, but in fact, it's going in the wrong direction at this point.



One of the lines of attack we've seen her focusing on is questioning his fitness to serve, his ability to serve, and also questioning his health. Do you see numbers that would show that's a good line of attack?



I think it's a great line of attack because better mental and physical health to be president matters. You know, back when Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee in July, 50% said that Trump had better physical and mental health. Biden was way down at 21%. You jump ahead to September, and Kamala Harris is way ahead on this metric, with 54% to Donald Trump's 34%.



I expect to see a lot more attacks on Trump's mental and physical health because the bottom line is voters believe it. And you're just telling voters what they know and bringing it to the forefront of their minds. If you see it, you believe it. It's good to see you.







