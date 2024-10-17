RealClearPolitics: Harris Faces FOX News, Trump Faces Univision, Latest Election Polls and Campaign Strategy

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth review Kamala Harris appearing on FOX News and Donald Trump appearing on Univision last night, whether any voters would be influenced by what they had to say, and what questions they did and didn't answer.
Around 16 minutes into the show, the gang runs down the latest election polls and how public polling seems to differ from reports about the campaigns' internal polls. "It seems very unlikely that Trump could be up six in Georgia and down three in North Carolina," noted Tom Bevan about one recent set of Quinnipiac polls. "That's why we dump them into the average."
Later, around 26 minutes in, Andrew Walworth and Mike Leon, host of the "Can We Please Talk?" podcast, talk more about Donald Trump's Univision "town hall" event and his campaign's effort to appeal to Hispanic voters.
In the final segment, starting at around 34 minutes, Carl Cannon and RCP national political correspondent Susan Crabtree discuss her latest reporting about the Secret Service and the FBI downplaying what a local sheriff called a "third assassination attempt" on Donald Trump last weekend in California.
