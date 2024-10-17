Druckenmiller: Market Appears "Convinced" Trump Is Going To Win, You Can See It

"The industries that would be deregulated if we have deregulation and would benefit if we have Trump are outperforming the others," he said. "You can see it in the bank stocks, you can see it in crypto, you can even see it in DJT -- his social media company."
It's an evolving situation, if you had asked me twelve days ago I would have said I don't have a clue. I still don't have a conviction on who is going to win the election, but I like market indicators for the economy and for market restrictiveness. I also like them for elections, I remember how right the market was on Reagan in 1980, despite what the pundits were saying.
Throughout the whole -- I would say, the industries that would be deregulated if we have deregulation and would benefit if we have Trump are outperforming the others. So, if you put a gun to my head -- thank God there is not one to my head, so this really doesn't matter -- I would have to guess Trump is the favorite to win the election.