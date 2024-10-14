RealClearPolitics: Are Democrats Panicking? Columbus Day Is Important, Latest Senate Polls, Focus on Pennsylvania

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple
, Spotify
, and here on our website -- Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth run down the latest 2024 election polls as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump apparently remain neck-and-neck. They ask whether Harris "peaked too soon" and discuss reports that some Democrats are beginning to "panic"
about their chances in November. They also look at comments today from former President Clinton
that might undercut the Harris campaign's message on immigration.
In the second segment, around 14 minutes into the show, Tom Bevan suggests some questions that FOX News host Bret Baier could ask Kamala Harris in an interview scheduled for Wednesday. They also take a closer look at the Senate contests in Nebraska and Texas and discuss why Columbus Day remains important more than 500 years later.
After that, around 27 minutes in, Carl Cannon hosts "the best Pennsylvania reporter in the history of Pennsylvania," RCP columnist Salena Zito, to do a deep county-by-county dive on what to look for when the Keystone State votes next month.
In the final segment beginning around 39 minutes, Andrew Walworth and James Peyser, the former secretary of education of Massachusetts, discuss a November referendum to curtail standardized tests in the state's public schools.
