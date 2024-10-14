CNN's Harry Enten: Harris Margin Among Black Voters Worst For A Democrat Since 1960

HARRY ENTEN, CNN: Sometimes there's a trend line I never noticed before and it makes me go, "Woah!"



This is one of them. This is the Democratic margin among black men under the age of 45 in presidential elections. You go back to November of 2012, you see Obama by 81. Clinton only won them by 63. Then we're all the way down to Biden last time around -- 53 -- a tremendous drop-off. And then you take a look at the average of the most recent polls. Kamala Harris is up by only 41 points. That is about half the margin that Obama won them by back in November of 2012.



When Barack Obama went last week to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to essentially talk to young black men, he made it seem like it was a Kamala Harris-specific problem, but this is part of a longstanding trend of young black men moving away from the Democratic Party. Kamala Harris is just the latest to face that magnitude of younger black men going toward Republicans.



How about black men overall? It's part of the same picture. We're looking once again, if younger black men, it looks like the worst Democratic performance since 1960 since JFK vs. Nixon. It's the same thing among black men overall. Again, part of a similar trend, but here actually the drop-off isn't as dramatic, right? Obama won by 85. Then you see 71 for Clinton, 69 for Biden, basically the same thing, holding steady, but here again very, very weak -- only a 54-point margin for Kamala Harris.



Now again, still winning them by a large margin, but considerably lower than what we're used to. Certainly considerably lower than what we had during the Obama years.



The bottom line is Kamala Harris, whip, younger black men, and then black men overall, is putting in a historically weak performance for a Democratic candidate.



We're talking about the trend line right and with black women, she's doing better with black women than she is doing among black men. But here, there isn't a trend line almost until we get to Kamala Harris. So again, this is the margin among black women. Obama won by 93, a very large margin. Clinton won by 93, a very large margin. Biden did a little bit worse at 85, but then you look here and you got a 71-point margin.



Now again, these are large margins, but the bottom line is when you're talking about the base of the debris product party, you would think that Kamala Harris would do very well among black women, based upon history. And of course, she would be the first black woman president, but she's actually doing the worst for a Democratic candidate among black women since 1960, if this holds.

