Scott Jennings: No Amount Of Cringe Hunting Cosplay Is Going To Change How Men Think About Democrats

SCOTT JENNINGS: It was a rough week, her favorability numbers are down, and they're struggling. On the front page of the New York Times this morning, Democrats are struggling with African-American voters, particularly African-American men. This gender gap is a real issue, you see Democrats reacting to it. And I think what they are coming to realize, in October, finally, is that a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes. No hunting cosplay cringe video is going to change it, the bed is made.
Working class men, whether you're black or white, persistently, consistently do not believe the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris specifically are going to do a thing for them. They're been told they are the problem, and I expect they are going to rise up on election day and tell the elites who told them that they are wrong.