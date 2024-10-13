James Carville: Trump Is Telling You He's a Fascist, "We're Not Making This Up"

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: You will see in his rallies how he goes off on tangents, how he is not focused on the needs of the American people, with solutions to the issues that concern them the most.



JEN PSAKI: Joining me now is legendary Democratic strategist James Carville... I just showed a clip from Harris. It was pretty tough, what she said yesterday. You said you want to see more of that or things like that. What did you think of what she said, and what do you want to see more of?



JAMES CARVILLE: I liked that a lot. Just think of what we’ve learned in the last 48 hours. We had General Flynn say, "The gates of hell are going to rain on Trump’s enemies when he wins." We had General Milley say that Trump is "fascist to his core." We heard Trump on FOX this morning say he was going to use the military to round up his political enemies.



Trump has announced that he will be giving a speech at Madison Square Garden on October 27th. Please, Google "Madison Square Garden February 10th, 1939" and see what happened there. They are telling you exactly what they're going to do. They are telling you, "We are going to institute a fascist regime," and the press and all the Alan Dershowitz wannabes out there are out here, saying, "She sold have gone to the Al Smith dinner, she doesn’t do enough long-form interviews." I am so sick of these people. The entire Constitution is in jeopardy. The Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas have totally greenlighted the idea that you could use the military to round up your political enemies.



DONALD TRUMP: In terms of Election Day, I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people, sick people, radical-left lunatics. And it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or, if really necessary, by the military. Because we can’t let that happen.



PSAKI: I mean, he is essentially, to your point, saying the military should be used on election day-- He is telling us what he wants to do. This is not us making it up. But the thing I wanted to ask you about -- you know better than anybody -- there are kind of seasons in campaigns and messaging. You and I talked this summer, I remember, when Harris was taking over the nomination, right around when Walz was picked. There was a shift to painting Trump and his accolades as "weird," right? Not scaring people. But now it seems like you're saying we should go back to scaring people because that is what they need to hear. Is that what they need in this moment? How do you explain the shift, do you think?



JAMES CARVILLE: Let’s first of all—when I spoke at the Al Smith dinner in 2010... I did not realize when I said that, that Trump would actually go on television and say, "I’m going to use the military to round up my political enemies."



When I said that, General Flynn, who is going to be very senior in this administration, didn’t say that, "The gates of hell will rain on Trump’s political enemies." When I said that, I didn’t know he was going to schedule a rally in Madison Square Garden to mimic the Nazi rally of February 10th, 1939.



So, they are telling you. And by the way, if they win, they are going to correctly say, "We told you in the election what we were going to do, and you voted for us. You have greenlighted the whole thing." If we don’t tell people about that -- if these young Black men -- how do you think they are going to do? If you’re a young Black male and Trump inspires a roundup of people, how well do you think you’re going to do with that? You think you've got nothing to lose? How about looking at American history for one time and seeing what can happen here? They are telling you -- we are not making this up. We can be fact-checked by anybody. They have promised a military roundup, they have promised the gates of hell will rain on their enemies, the Supreme Court has greenlighted it. They will ask the question, "If a Navy SEAL is ordered to assassinate a political enemy, nothing wrong with that, it’s just part of his job." They are telling you they are doing all of this. Pay attention to them right now. Please. They are telling you.



He lies about everything, except he is telling the truth when he says he’s going to have a roundup. General Flynn is telling the truth when he says the gates of hell are going to rain on his enemies. We already know from the past what he tried to do—how he tried to involve the military. General Milley—one of the most accomplished soldiers in modern U.S. Army history, highly educated—when he says Trump is a fascist to his core, believe General Milley. Believe what is at stake here. Forget about the Al Smith Dinner, forget about long-form journalism, forget about the specifics of the economic plan, or whether or not Jack Smith is being mean to Trump, and focus on what’s at stake here. Literally, this election is about the Constitution. We are not going to have one if we lose it. I’m not exaggerating—I would love to debate anybody on that question.

Democratic strategist James Carville warns voters that Donald Trump is a full-blown Nazi who is openly telling people he is going to use the military to "round up his political opponents."