CNN's Enten: GOP Has Made Big Gains In Party Registration, Identification Since 2020

MANU RAJU, CNN: What have you found about how voters are leaning at this point compared to 2020?



HARRY ENTEN, CNN: Yeah, I mean, the voter registration fresh numbers—if you want a stat that Republicans absolutely love, it's this one, right? Pennsylvania voter registration, you register by party in that state. You go back to November 2020, you see Democrats at 47%, and Republicans at 39%. That was an eight-point advantage. Look at where we are today. Yes, more voters in Pennsylvania are still registered as Democrats than Republicans, but it's now just 44% to 40%. They've got a four-point gap. Republicans have cut that Democratic advantage in half in such a short period of time. They've gone out, registered voters, and there are folks who have come over to their side who were previously registered Democrats.



The question is: Where are they picking up ground? This, to me, says it all. If you look at Pennsylvania counties where the GOP has gained in registration, in counties where less than 50% of the population is non-college white voters, Republicans have gained just a point. But in areas where over 50% are non-college whites, look at this—Republicans have gained six points on average.



They're picking up ground in the areas you'd expect: non-college white-dominated areas, coal country in the northeast, southwest outside of Pittsburgh. The bottom line is, the registration trends we've been seeing over the last few cycles -- with Republicans dominating among non-college white voters -- are very much showing up in party registration.



MANU RAJU: David McCormick, the Republican Senate candidate, told me he believes that this could propel him to victory because they’re narrowing the margin with Democrats in voter registration. What does this mean for Kamala Harris and her chances of victory in Pennsylvania?



HARRY ENTEN: Alright, so all of this data—bad news for Democrats, right? Good news for Republicans. But there's one thing to keep in mind. You had that New York Times/Siena College poll that came out yesterday, which showed Kamala Harris slightly ahead but within the margin of error. Why is that?



Take a look here. This is the Pennsylvania margin by party registration in that poll. What you see here is that Kamala Harris is doing better among Democrats with a 77-point lead than Donald Trump is among Republicans, with a 74-point advantage. She is also doing better with those who are not registered with a party or are registered with another party.



But this nugget is key, because even though Republicans have closed that registration gap, they haven't closed it completely. The fact that Harris is doing slightly better among Democrats than Trump is among Republicans, and there are still more Democrats, is what gives Democrats some solace. Pennsylvania, compared to Arizona, is slightly more favorable to Kamala Harris, at least in the polling data so far.



MANU RAJU: What does this tell us nationally? Are we seeing this in other battleground states? Is this changing the registration advantage for Democrats?



HARRY ENTEN: Alright, so if this was just Pennsylvania, where we’re seeing this trend, I don’t think we’d necessarily be doing a segment on this if it weren’t part of a larger picture. There are fewer voters registered as Democrats across the battleground states where you have party registration. Not every state has party registration -- Wisconsin doesn’t, Georgia doesn’t, Michigan doesn’t -- but in the battleground states where you do have party registration, there are now fewer registered Democrats in Arizona, fewer registered Democrats in Nevada, and fewer registered Democrats in North Carolina. So what we’re seeing in Pennsylvania is being mirrored in other states as well. More folks are registering as Republicans compared to Democrats.



But we're looking at the battleground states, so let’s take this out nationally, right? This is party registration, but let’s look at party identification. Party registration is when you're actually registered with a party. Party ID is when you say, “I feel like a Democrat today" or "I feel like a Republican.” They’re correlated, but they’re not exactly the same. But I think it gets at the trend that’s going on here.



Party ID nationally, you go to October/November of 2016, Democrats had a three-point advantage. You go four years ago, Democrats had a six avenge. Look at where we are today. Republicans with a one-point advantage, a very different picture, very much mirroring what we see in the party registration numbers in those key battleground states, and Pennsylvania in particular.



The GOP leads by a point in party identification right now. The average when the Republican Party loses is the Democrats ahead by eight. When the Republican Party wins, the average party ID advantage for Democrats is at three. Republicans right now, are doing even better than the average when they win.



If there's one little nugget that I think Republicans are really helpful for this party ID and this party registration data, it really points in a good direction for them and for Donald Trump.



